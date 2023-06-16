Vice-president said that education is a central point of the country’s “competitiveness agenda” and received an Honoris Causa title

The Vice President of the Republic and Minister of Development, Industry, Commerce and Services, Geraldo Alckmin (PSB), participated, this Friday (June 16, 2023) in the 14th Educational Meeting of the Association of Municipal Institutions of Higher Education of São Paulo. The event was held at Unitau (University of Taubaté), in the homonymous city.

The meeting discussed higher education in Brazil and the sector’s agenda for the future. As a speaker, Alckmin spoke about the importance of education in Brazil’s economic development. According to him, for the country “grow back” there needs to be a “competitiveness agenda”whose first item is education.

The vice-president also spoke about the Union’s programs to promote access to education, such as postgraduate scholarships and school meals, and about the interest rate set by the government, which, according to him, will be 1. 9% a year for “research, innovation and digitization”.

Nara Fortes, Dean of the University, took advantage of the occasion and asked Alckmin for Unitau to participate in federal government programs and receive more funding for research.

“We would like to be in the discussion groups, in teacher training, to work on the student’s permanence in the institution […] We would like to be recognized, because we always talk about State, Federal and private Universities. And the municipal ones?he questioned.

For Alckmin, municipal universities are important to support the Union to expand the population’s access to university institutions. “The government [federal] is not in a position to do everything. And the more we have municipalities that can expand university education, the better”.

Alckmin is a graduate of Unitau, where he graduated in medicine in 1977. At the event this 6th (16.jun), he received the title of Doctor Honoris Causa by the University, an honor granted by teaching institutions to outstanding personalities.

After the event in Taubaté, Alckmin has his agenda in Pindamonhangaba (SP) – the vice president’s hometown and where he was mayor and councilor – and where he participates, at 11:30 am, in a visit to Etec (State Technical School) João Gomes de Araújo .

The vice-president defends the idea of ​​doing secondary and technical education together, later facilitating the entry of young people into the job market. In an interview with journalists after the lecture, he states that the “ideal is for you to do the [ensino] medium and coach together. You already leave with a high school diploma, whoever wants to goes to university, and already leaves with the technician, and whoever wants it is also easier to get a job”.

In the afternoon, still in the city of São Paulo, Alckmin has scheduled a visit to the Coruputuba Intermodal Cargo Terminal, participation in the ceremony for Roberto Rocca Education Day and the inauguration of the CIE (Sport Initiation Center) in the city.