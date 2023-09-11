Interim president commented on the action of volunteers and remembered Thomaz Alckmin, killed in a helicopter accident

The Vice President and Acting President, Geraldo Alckmin (PSB), became emotional this Sunday (September 10, 2023) when he mentioned his dead youngest son Thomaz Rodrigues Alckmim and thanked the volunteers who are helping in the cities hit by the cyclone in Rio Grande do Sul. Thomaz died in a car accident plane in 2015. Alckmin spoke about advice his father gave his son that more important than being 1st was being a good person. “As there are good people in Rio Grande do Sul, Eduardo Leite“, said the interim president. In addition to him, 8 ministers accompany him on a visit to the State. Alckmin announced the transfer of R$741 million to the affected cities.

Watch the moment Alckmin gets emotional (1min54s):