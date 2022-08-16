Alongside Lula and with the number 13, ex-governor calls on the population to “walk for democracy and hope”

Geraldo Alckmin (PSB), former governor of São Paulo and candidate for vice president on the ticket with the former president Squid (PT), made his 1st post of the electoral campaign on social networks this Tuesday (16.Aug.2022). Now, the request for votes, disclosure of the number used in the polls and distribution of pamphlets by the candidates for the election are released.

At 12:30 am, Alckmin switched their profile pictures to an image with the number 13 and Lula’s name. At the twittercalled on the population for awalk for democracy and hope”.

SQUID

Minutes earlier, Lula released a video on his social media profiles. She asked for support from her constituents “on the nets and on the streets”.

The PT said he has traveled around the country “carrying a message of hope and faith” and asked supporters for help in this process. “Where my legs can’t take me, I’ll walk your legs“, said.

Watch the full video published by the PT campaign (1min16s):