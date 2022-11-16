Vice president-elect must present programs and expenses to fill R$ 105 billion gap opened by the text

The vice-president-elect and coordinator of the transitional government, Geraldo Alckmin (PSB), meets again with the general rapporteur for the 2023 Budget, senator Marcelo Castro (MDB-PI), this Wednesday (Nov.16, 2022) to talk about the ceiling-hole PEC. The time has not been set.

The proposed amendment to the Constitution is the preferred instrument of the President-elect’s team, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), seeking congressional authorization to spend BRL 175 billion outside the spending ceiling and pay the Auxílio Brasil of BRL 600 and an extra BRL 150 per child up to 6 years old.

The license to spend would have a term of 4 years, reaching a total of R$ 700 billion, according to the most current idea in the dialogues between Lula, the transitional government and congressional leaders, with the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), ahead.

At a meeting on the margins of COP27, the UN climate conference, in Egypt, Pacheco told Lula that there is, today, a predisposition of congressional leaders to help the processing of the ceiling-breaking PEC, which will remain in force until the end of the president’s term. elected on December 31, 2026.

As a result of the conversation in the Egyptian city of Sharm el-Sheikh, headquarters of COP27, Pacheco appointed some senators to talk about the PEC at this 4th Alckmin.

Must attend the meeting:

Alcolumbre is president of the CCJ (Constitution and Justice Commission), through which the ceiling-breaking PEC will have to pass before, if approved, going to a vote in the Senate plenary.

Lula’s team’s calculation considers an annual expenditure of R$ 175 billion with the main income transfer program in the country, which the transitional government has been calling “Bolsa Familia” —exactly the name with which it was launched in the 1st term of the PT.

Here is the account:

BRL 105 billion already foreseen in the 2023 Budget project, which are only enough to pay a benefit of BRL 405;

already foreseen in the 2023 Budget project, which are only enough to pay a benefit of BRL 405; BRL 52 billion to complete the value up to R$ 600;

to complete the value up to R$ 600; BRL 18 billion for an extra BRL 150 per child up to 6 years old.

As the BRL 105 billion slice is already included in the budget proposal sent to Congress by the government of Jair Bolsonaro (PL), the PEC under discussion would open a gap equivalent to that value under the ceiling, which Lula wants to take advantage of to give a real increase to the minimum wage and accommodate other expenses.

Last week, the budget rapporteur asked the transitional government to detail “penny for penny” that you intend to spend within that time off. Alckmin and the senator-elect Wellington Dias (PT-PI), Lula’s emissary for the matter, should take the information to Castro this 4th.

In recent interviews, Dias said there was a need to allocate more money to the Popular Pharmacy program, universities, transport and school lunches and the FNDCT (National Fund for Scientific and Technological Development).

Relief for culture, through the laws Aldir Blanc 2 and Paulo Gustavo, is also on the radar of budget supplementation after being emptied by the Bolsonaro government.