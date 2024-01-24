Vice says that the emptying of the party on the Esplanada was not a problem and that the dispute with the PT for mayor of SP is natural

The vice-president and minister of MDIC (Industry, Commerce and Services), Geraldo Alckmin (PSB), This Wednesday (24 January 2024) he denied that there was any uneasiness between his party and the federal government. The minister said that the relationship between the PSB and the PT is good, but argued that party fragmentation is bad.

“This party fragmentation is very bad. It weakened all parties – not just the PSB – and exacerbated personalism. There is a need for political reform, which I have always defended. […] In politics, you don't oblige, you conquer, and President Lula is the man of dialogue. Who would believe that, without having a majority, they would approve the tax reform, which has been awaited for 40 years? It was dialogue that led to this achievement”said in an interview with GloboNews.

In recent months, PSB has suffered from an emptying of the space it had on the Esplanada. The Minister of Justice and Public Security, Flávio Dino (PSB), will take up a vacancy on the Federal Supreme Court next month and was replaced by Ricardo Lewandowski (no party). According to Alckmin, the loss of the ministry was not a reason for disagreements: “The PSB is happy because its minister was chosen as a Supreme Court minister”.

During ministerial reform last year, the former Minister of Ports and Airports Márcio França (PSB) was removed from office to make way for Silvio Costa Filho (Republicans), in a search for Centrão’s support for the government. Alckmin's own position at the MDIC was also considered for change.

There is also speculation about the PSB's dissatisfaction due to pressure from the federal government to try to demobilize the deputy's candidacy. Tábata Amaral (PSB) at São Paulo city hall. For the position, the PT supports Guilherme Boulos (Psol), whose vice-president is Marta Suplicy (PT). Marta, convinced by Lula, returned to the Workers' Party at the beginning of this year to participate in the dispute.

Regarding this, Alckmin said that PT and PSB are allies, but they will not always be together, as is the case in the dispute in São Paulo. “PT is a party. PSB is another. There are many cities where we will be together. Where one supports the other. There are others where we will compete in the 1st round, which is the case of São Paulo and others. This is natural in a multi-party framework”he said.