Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 04/08/2024 – 15:55

The Vice President of the Republic and Minister of Development, Industry, Commerce and Services, Geraldo Alckmin, reinforced this Monday the need for the government to reduce the analysis period for patent registration and promote greater rapprochement between educational institutes and research and the productive sector. “If it takes eight years to register a patent, it is outdated. Obviously we have to find ways and register faster, and transparently offer data so that society can invest in the best possible way”, he said.

The Executive's goal is to reduce the deadline for analyzing patents to three years by 2025. Today the time is six years, counting from the date of filing the application.

Alckmin's statement was given at the ceremony in which the National Institute of Intellectual Property (Inpi) and the FarmaBrasil Group signed a technical cooperation agreement to update with data by 2023 a recently launched platform that provides information on the filing of patent applications for medicines in Brazil.

When highlighting the need for the country to invest more in research and innovation, the minister recalled that the IT and health sectors are those that record the largest deficits in the Brazilian trade balance. “We need to make a redoubled effort to identify the Brazil Cost, reduce it and improve competitiveness,” he said.

At the ceremony, the president of FarmaBrasil, Reginaldo Arcuri, highlighted some data we have already identified about the patent situation in Brazil, such as the high regional and code concentration.

According to the association, which brings together companies in the pharmaceutical industry, out of 925 codes, five of them account for 11.2% of residents' patent applications. Furthermore, there is a spatial agglomeration of patent filings in the pharmaceutical area in the Southeast and South States, mainly São Paulo, Minas Gerais, Paraná, Rio Grande do Sul and Rio de Janeiro.