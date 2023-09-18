Vice president praises athletes for championship: “Life can knock you down, but you decide when it’s time to get up”

The vice president Geraldo Alckmin (PSB) published a video on its social networks this Sunday (September 17, 2023) congratulating the karatekas who participated in the 30th Brazilian Intersilos Karate Championshipwhich was held in São Paulo this weekend with the participation of 3,000 athletes.

The politician quoted a phrase from the character Mr. Miyagi, the Sensei by Daniel-san from the Karate Kid film series. “Life can knock you down, but you decide when it’s time to get up,” declared Alckmin.

Watch (1m17sec):