Coordinator of the process stated that economists appointed to the process have “complementary views”

The vice-president-elect, Geraldo Alckmin (PSB), said this Tuesday (8.Nov.2022) that the 4 economists who will coordinate the economic group for the transition of government have “complementary and not opposing views”.

“It is important to have in a technical group, visions that complement each other, that add up. It is a transitional phase to discuss, to elaborate proposals, to define questions”he explained.

Coordinator of the transition between the government of Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and that of President-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), Alckmin announced André Lara Resende, Nelson Barbosa, Pérsio Arida and Guilherme Mello as the members of the economy nucleus.

Resende and Arida were responsible for the elaboration of the Real Plan, of 1994, during the government of Itamar Franco. At the time, the Minister of Finance was former President Fernando Henrique Cardoso (PSDB).

The names have the approval of the financial market, which defends a liberal policy in the economy. Analysts are still concerned about the PEC (Proposed Amendment to the Constitution) that breaks the spending ceiling to pay the Bolsa Família (currently Auxílio Brasil) and the readjustment of the minimum wage.

Guilherme Mello is an economics professor at Unicamp (State University of Campinas) and has an economic vision that is closer to Lula’s. On Sunday (6.Nov.2022), he defended changes in tax rules and said that the current government broke “systematically” the spending ceiling. He also said that the current urgency is the “recomposition” of the Budget to enable the payment of necessary expenses.

According to Alckmin, the participation of economists in the transition does not mean that any of them will be appointed to ministries. The vice president-elect stated that the composition of the Lula government will only be defined in the coming weeks.