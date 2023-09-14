Vice-president states that Brazilian entertainment talent makes the country proud; singer won in the best Latin video category

The vice president Geraldo Alckmin (PSB) celebrated the award won by Anitta on Tuesday (September 12, 2023) at VMA (Video Music Awards). On his social media profile, he said “happy It is involved” with the Brazilian’s victory – in clear reference to the hit “Envolver”.

“The talent and strength of Brazilian entertainment makes us proud, generates jobs, revenue and entertains us”, he wrote. Despite Alckmin’s joke with the song “Envolver” when saying that he was “involved”Anitta was awarded in the category of best Latin music video for “Funk Rave”, directed by Brazilians João Wainer and Ricardo Souza.

Read the message published by Alckmin: