Vice President Geraldo Alckmin celebrated this Saturday (22) data released by the Center for Agribusiness Studies at Fundação Getúlio Vargas (FGV Agro). “The Brazilian agroindustry had the best month of April in ten years and the best four months since 2018”, he wrote, on his profile on the social network X.

In the tweet, Alckmin also highlighted that food and beverages had the highest growth in the entire historical series: 13.2%, while biofuels registered an increase of 27.4% and textile products, an increase of 14.5%.

“Strengthening our agroindustry is President Lula’s commitment, as it means adding value to our products, generating employment and income, and reducing food insecurity,” wrote the vice-president.

Data from FGV Agro show that, in April 2024, agroindustrial production recorded an expansion of 12.1% compared to the same month in 2023, corresponding to the highest growth for April since 2013.

“Contrary to what happened in March, the number of working days in April was greater in 2024 than in 2023 – this certainly contributed to the positive result of the month”, assessed the entity.

Compared to March 2024, agroindustry also expanded by 0.8%, already considering seasonal adjustments. As a result, until April 2024, agro-industrial production accumulates an increase of 4.1% compared to the same period in 2023 and the best first four months for agro-industry since 2018.