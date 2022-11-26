The elected vice president Geraldo Alckmin (PSB) caused a small uproar among federal police officers this Saturday (25.Nov.2022). Scheduled to participate in an event of Grupo Esfera, in Guarujá, he had given up on going for family reasons. He would go to Pindamonhangaba, his hometown, to see a relative who is sick.

The former mayor of Osasco, Emídio de Souza (PT), however, pondered that it would be important for him to maintain Grupo Esfera’s agenda. Ministers of the STF (Federal Supreme Court) and several governors participated and it would be a relevant signal. Called the president-elect, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), who agreed.

Lula then called Alckmin asking him to come. Alckmin agreed. He was in São Paulo, at his house in Morumbi. He took his car, a black Jeep Renegade, and together with his wife, Lu Alckmin, went to Guarujá.

He did not notify his orderlies, responsible for his security, or the Federal Police. He started the trip from São Paulo to Guarujá. Upon learning of the movement, federal and military police mobilized to meet the future vice president on the highway.

It was approximately 30 minutes of running. Finally they found and started escorting the vehicle.

Upon arriving in Guarujá, however, Alckmin got lost. It doesn’t use map apps. He drove past the hotel at least twice and couldn’t find the entrance. The former CEO of Grupo Esfera suggested that Alckmin use the Waze application and enter the name of the hotel.

Alckmin, however, does not have Waze on his cell phone. His wife, yes. She entered the name and the 2 arrived. There were no incidents on the way. Only the worry.

target of protests

Geraldo Alckmin has always led a modest life. People close to him define him as a “Spartan” person.

In the past week, he has been the target of taunts on two occasions. When taking a commercial flight from São Paulo to Brasília, he was approached by a supporter of Jair Bolsonaro (PL), who called him a “thief’s accomplice”.

In Brasilia, 2 men also provoked him at the hotel he stayed in during the transitional government. In the latter case, as the men offended federal police officers who were responsible for the governor’s security, they ended up arrested for contempt.

Alckmin’s allies say he has no plans to abandon his modest lifestyle.

DEBATE ON THE FUTURE OF BRAZIL

The event is promoted by Sphere Brazil🇧🇷 The idea is to discuss future challenges and solutions for Brazil 2023-2026. The panels will count on the presence of elected political leaders from the Executive, Judiciary and Legislative Powers, such as the elected vice president, Geraldo Alckmin (PSB).

In addition to him, participating: the president of the Central Bank, Roberto Campos Neto; the elected governor of São Paulo, Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans); PSD president Gilberto Kassab; the ministers of the STF (Federal Supreme Court) Luís Roberto Barroso and Ricardo Lewandowski; and at least 30 other guests, including authorities from the 3 Powers, CEOs and intellectuals.

The meeting is held at a hotel on the coast of São Paulo. the digital newspaper Power360 transmit the event through Youtube channel and will be covered in loco by senior editor Guilherme Waltenberg and reporter Douglas Rodrigues.

Watch:

This is Esfera Brasil’s 1st major event under the management of new CEO Camila Funaro Camargo. She assumed leadership of the group in place of her father, João Camargo, who is the new president of the Executive Board of CNN Brazil🇧🇷

In the past, the president-elect, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), and the current president, Jair Bolsonaro (PL), and several authorities participated in the group’s meetings.

Below are the panels of the event and the participants:

friday

“The challenges of the political construction of the country in the next 4 years”, at 2 pm:

Gilberto Kassab, president of the PSD;

Renata Abreu, president of Podemos;

Marcio Macêdo (PT-SE), deputy;

Paulo Câmara (PSB), governor of Pernambuco.

“Priority policies for a less unequal and more sustainable Brazil”, at 3:45 pm:

Raul Jungmann, CEO of Ibram and former Minister of Public Security in the Michel Temer government;

Patrícia Ellen, former Secretary of Economic Development of São Paulo;

Alexandre Schneider, former Secretary of Education for the city of São Paulo.

“The reforms that Brazil needs and the federative pact”, at 5 pm:

Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans), governor-elect of São Paulo;

Helder Barbalho (MDB), re-elected governor of Pará.

“Technology as a gear for Brazil’s growth”, at 6:15 pm:

Felipe Rigoni (União Brasil-ES), federal deputy;

Gabriel Galípolo, former president of Banco Fator;

Luiz Tonisi, CEO of Qualcomm.

Saturday

“The new government for 2023 – 2026”, at 9 am

Geraldo Alckmin (PSB), vice president-elect;

Floriano Pesaro (PSB), executive coordinator of the transitional government;

Fátima Bezerra (PT), governor of Rio Grande do Norte;

Emídio de Souza (PT), state deputy;

Gabriel Gallipolo.

“Legal security and the Constitution”, at 10:30 am

Luís Roberto Barroso, Minister of the STF;

Luis Felipe Salomão, Minister of the STJ;

Alexandre Cordeiro, president of Cade;

Pierpaolo Bottini, lawyer;

Cristiano Zanin, lawyer.

“Sanitation: the largest social inclusion program in the world”, at 11:45 am

Luana Pretto, CEO of Trata Brasil;

Mauricio Russomanno, CEO of Unipar;

Felipe Rigoni;

Gabriel Gallipolo.

“Judiciary in Brazil: balance and security”, at 12:45 pm

Ricardo Lewandowski, Minister of the STF;

João Otávio Noronha, Minister of the STJ;

Benedito Gonçalves, Minister of the STJ;

Paulo Sergio Domingues, future Minister of the STJ;

Cristiano Zanin, lawyer;

Benedito Mariano, specialist in public safety.

“The challenges of the economy and national development”, at 2:15 pm