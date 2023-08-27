The vice president’s social networks have been stagnant on average interactions per post since April 2023

The Vice President of the Republic, Geraldo Alckmin (PSD), has used its social networks to share memes, images in a jocular tone, when talking about government proposals and achievements. As found out by Power360close advisors to the also minister of MDIC (Ministry of Development, Industry, Commerce and Services) state that the strategy aims to reach a larger audience, especially young people.

Despite the strategy used by Alckmin, the average engagement per post on the vice president’s social networks has not increased, according to company data. bites. Since April, there has been a stagnation in the average number of interactions on the vice president’s profile.

Alckmin has been posting more on social media in recent months. In July, the MDIC minister’s social networks had an increase of 58.6% in the number of posts compared to the previous month. Engagement had similar growth: 64.1%. In the 25 days of August considered in the survey, the vice president already surpassed the number of posts made in July. There were 412, which gives an average of 16.5 posts per day.

Even though Alckmin increased the volume of posts and, consequently, the absolute number of interactions on social networks, the average engagement per post remained stagnant. In August he had an average of 2,600 interactions per post, and in July and June the average was 2,800. That is, even with a greater volume of publications, the vice president had a 10.07% drop in total interactions per post.

This year, the month in which Alckmin achieved the highest number of interactions on social networks was in January, when the inauguration ceremony of the president’s government was held. Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT).

The social networks considered for the survey were: X (ex-Twitter), Facebook and Instagram.

Regarding the number of followers, the MDIC minister accumulates 3.2 million on social networks. The network where Alckmin has the most followers is X (1.4 mi), followed by Facebook (1 mi) and Instagram (0.6 mi). TikTok is the network where the vice president is least popular, with just over 150,000 followers.

As ascertained by the Power360Alckmin has “conscience” of the technical content of the ministry he commands. Therefore, his idea is to explain the government’s actions in a more attractive way, in order to facilitate the population’s understanding through a more fluid language.

An example of a recent post by the vice president in which he uses a meme is the August 9, 2023 share on his profile on X. Alckmin used a meme of Pikachu, an animated character from the Japanese Pokémon franchise, to announce that, on a reciprocal basis, Brazil and Japan will not require visas between countries for trips of up to 90 days. The measure takes effect on September 30.

On August 16, he also made reference to the television series “Carga Direta” by TV Globo when publishing about the fleet renewal program for trucks and buses with more than 20 years of use (MPV 1175/2023). “It’s not a trap, Bino! The fleet renewal program launched by President Lula continues to enable the exchange of trucks and buses throughout Brazil”wrote in your profile on X. He also said that the vehicles “safer and more efficient” they reduce pollution, in addition to protecting drivers and truck drivers, and preserving jobs.

See below other publications in a jocular tone made by the vice president: