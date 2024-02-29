Vice-president and head of Mdic sent a letter in which he supports restructuring the careers of foreign trade analysts

The vice-president and minister of Development, Industry, Commerce and Services, Geraldo Alckmin, requested the Ministry of Management and Innovation to open a negotiation table for foreign trade analysts. The request, however, was not granted.

O Power360 had access to a letter sent by Alckmin on January 22nd to Minister Esther Dweck (Management and Innovation) in which he sends the draft of a bill for career restructuring and the explanation of reasons, in addition to an opinion. In the document (complete – PDF – 176 kB), he also requests that the proposal be “object of dialogue” between MGI and category representatives during the “jobs from your specific trading desk”.

Alckmin supports the analysts' claim. “I emphasize that the proposal presented has the support of this Ministry of Development, Industry, Commerce and Services, the supervisory body for the foreign trade analyst career […] The implementation of a productivity program for employees in this career, linked to the distribution of efficiency and productivity bonuses, will further contribute to achieving significant results in the country's foreign trade policies, such as the record balance of US$98 .8 billion registered for the trade balance in 2023″said in the document.

Still according to the head of the Mdic, the measure “it will correct existing remuneration asymmetries between foreign trade analysts and other groups of civil servants with a similar profile, already covered by productivity programs with variable remuneration or specific career restructuring”.

On February 15, the ACCE (Association of Foreign Trade Analysts) sent a letter reinforcing the request to open the negotiation table. Here's the complete (PDF – 109 kB) of the document.

PROJECT

The main points of the draft bill are:

change of job nomenclature;

definition of responsibilities in law; It is

remuneration model with basic salary and additional variable portion based on Mdic's institutional productivity, replacing the current subsidy.

MOBILIZATION

Foreign trade analysts indicate that a “standard operation” –term used in trade union circles to refer to the increase in bureaucratic inspection procedures. The result causes delays and reduced efficiency of the services that need to be provided.

The category assesses that there is “inertia” from MGI. O Power360 found that the group is already planning activities that could come into play “standard operation”.

In an open letter published on Wednesday (Feb 28), analysts also mention risks to trade defense. Here's the complete (PDF – 80 kB).

O Power360 He contacted the Ministries of Management and Innovation and Development, Industry, Commerce and Services to see if they had anything to say about ACCE's demands, but there was no response until the publication of this report. The space remains open for demonstrations.

ABOUT THE ANALYSTS

The function was created in 1998 with responsibilities focused on government management activities related to the formulation, implementation, control and evaluation of foreign trade policies. There are 382 active professionals and the majority (277 professionals) are linked to the Mdic.

There are also foreign trade analysts in the Civil House, Finance, Fisheries, Agriculture, Management and Planning. The current salary varies between R$20,924.80 and R$29,832.94.