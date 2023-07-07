Vice President and Minister of Industry and Commerce says program was a success in saving jobs and stimulating the economy

The vice-president and minister of Development, Industry, Commerce and Services, Geraldo Alckmin (PSB), announced this Friday (July 7, 2023) the closure of the discount program for the purchase of light vehicles. Alckmin pointed out that the temporary program achieved its objective of stimulating the automotive industry and saving jobs.

According to Alckmin, the project was a wise move by the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) to help the industrial sector responsible for 1.2 million jobs in Brazil. The vice president also stated that the program managed to increase sales of vehicles valued at more than R$ 120,000, that is, outside the scope of the program.

“Although the stimulus was up to R$ 120,000, more vehicles over R$ 120,000 were also sold, because it aroused consumer interest”, said Alckmin. Government-sponsored discounts included cars worth up to R$120,000 and could range from R$2,000 to R$8,000.

The plan to make popular cars cheaper was launched by the federal government on June 5th. At first, the program offered BRL 500 million in tax credits to automakers, but the amount was increased to BRL 800 million due to high demand.

From the total, the equivalent to the loss of collection with PIS (Social Integration Programs), Cofins (Contribution for the Financing of Social Security) and IPI (Tax on Industrialized Products) is deducted. Thus, the credit offered to automakers was equivalent to R$ 650 million.

Heavy vehicles

The car discount program is over, but the incentive to renew truck and bus fleets continues and should be improved. Unlike light vehicles, the credit for heavy vehicles has not yet been used in its entirety.

At the launch of the program, R$ 700 million were made available for trucks and R$ 300 million for buses. According to data from the Ministry of Industry, R$ 100 million of credit was used for trucks and R$ 140 million for buses.

According to Alckmin, this low use of the benefit is due to the greater discount stimulus for those who dispose of older vehicles that pollute the environment more. This vehicle dismantling process takes time, but the vice president said that it will speed up the exit of these vehicles from circulation.

“I spoke with Denatran and measures are already being taken to have a faster discharge from the bus or old truck at the Detran and that is what will lead to the tax credit”said Alckmin.