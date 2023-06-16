Estadão Contenti

06/16/2023 – 2:49 pm

The Vice President of the Republic and Minister of Development, Industry, Commerce and Services, Geraldo Alckmin, anticipated the announcement by the Minister of Management, Esther Dweck, and confirmed this Friday, 16th, on Twitter the holding of two public tenders for municipalities linked to the Ministry of Development, Industry, Commerce and Services (MDIC).

According to him, there will be 120 vacancies for the careers of Planning Analyst, Researcher and Technologists at the National Institute of Industrial Property (INPI) and 100 vacancies for Executive Analyst and Researcher at Inmetro.

“These are fundamental contests to replace our technical staff, after almost 10 years without selection processes, reducing the ‘Brazil cost’ and increasing our competitiveness”, evaluated the vice-president.

