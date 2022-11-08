By Lisandra Paraguassu

BRASILIA (Reuters) – The vice president-elect and coordinator of the transition of government, Geraldo Alckmin, announced on Tuesday the technical group in the area of ​​economics with André Lara Resende, Guilherme Mello, Nelson Barbosa and Pérsio Arida.

Of the four economists, Guilherme Mello, a professor at Unicamp, and Nelson Barbosa, former finance minister under Dilma Rousseff, are linked to the PT. André Lara Resende and Pérsio Arida, with historical ties to the PSDB, were among the formulators of the Real Plan, during the government of Itamar Franco, and participated in the government of Fernando Henrique Cardoso.

Asked what it would be like to unite economists with different views, Alckmin said that “they are not opposing views, but complementary”.

The former governor also recalled that the president-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has reminded that being part of the transition does not automatically mean being part of the government.

“President Lula made it clear that the transition has no direct relationship with the ministry or government. They may or may not participate, but they are different issues,” he said.

So far, Lula has not indicated who he intends to choose for the Ministry of Finance. Several names have been circulating, but people close to the president-elect say they are just bets.

Another name that should still be part of the transition team is the former finance minister of Lula and Dilma Guido Mantega, informed Alckmin after being asked about his presence in the group. The vice president-elect, however, did not detail in which of the thematic areas Mantega could participate.

In all, the transition group will have 31 thematic groups, which will be coordinated by former minister Aloizio Mercadante, who has already coordinated the government program during the campaign. [L1N32422I]

The PT president, deputy Gleisi Hoffman, will coordinate the political articulation of the transition. And former deputy Floriano Pesaro, very close to Alckmin, will be the executive coordinator.

The thematic group on social development was also announced, formed by senator Simone Tebet, former minister Tereza Campello, professor Marcia Lopes and state deputy for Minas Gerais André Quintão.

Simone Tebet, of the MDB, came in third in the first round of the presidential election and supported Lula in the second round of voting.

The inauguration organization committee will be organized by Lula’s wife, sociologist Rosângela da Silva, Janja.

A political council was also created, made up of representatives of 12 parties – so far – that were part of the support alliance during the elections, in addition to the PSD, which has already decided to participate in the transition. The PT is still waiting for the MDB’s response. In a meeting this Tuesday with Gleisi, the president of the party, Baleia Rossi, indicated that the party should participate, but intended to consult party leaders before giving a definitive answer, which should happen on Wednesday.

In a press conference, Alckmin pointed out that guaranteeing the Bolsa Família of 600 reais is the most urgent issue to be addressed by the transition team – the current Auxílio Brasil should revert to its old name in the future government.

Alckmin reaffirmed that the model to be used is still being defined, and there are different alternatives. However, the vice president-elect believes that there will be good will to resolve the issue of Bolsa Família.

“Nobody is against you guaranteeing, at this moment, the Bolsa Família of 600 reais, this was practically unanimous, so guaranteeing this is fundamental. The way to do it can be PEC with the LOA, you have the constitutional amendment and the LOA, it can be other ways, you have the possibility of the Federal Audit Court granting another chance of extraordinary, judicial credit, in short. There are numerous alternatives, this will be defined in the coming days”, he said.

(Additional reporting by Victor Borges)