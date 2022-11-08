BRASILIA (Reuters) – The vice president-elect and coordinator of the transition of government, Geraldo Alckmin, announced on Tuesday the technical group in the area of ​​economics with André Lara Resende, Guilherme Mello, Nelson Barbosa and Pérsio Arida.

Asked about Guido Mantega, Alckmin said that the former minister will also participate in the transition, but he did not specify in which group.

In a press conference, Alckmin highlighted that guaranteeing the Bolsa Família of 600 reais is the most urgent issue to be addressed by the transition team – the current Auxílio Brasil should revert to its old name, Bolsa Família, in the future government of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

Former minister Aloizio Mercadante will be the coordinator of the technical group for the transition, while Floriano Pesaro will be the executive coordinator of the transition and Gleisi Hoffmann, president of the PT, will be the coordinator of the political cabinet.

Alckmin repeated that Lula made it clear that the transition has no direct relationship with the ministry or government.

