Vice President-elect Geraldo Alckmin announced this Wednesday, the 16th, the names of 16 more thematic groups of the transitional government. In the Mines and Energy WG, the name of Senator Jean Paul Prates (PT-RN) was confirmed, quoted as minister of the area or even as president of Petrobras.

Also in the group are well-known names who participated in the planning and energy management of PT governments, such as the former general director of the National Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels Agency (ANP), Magda Chambriand, the former general director of National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel) and executive secretary of the MME, Nelson Hubner, and the former president of the Energy Planning Company (EPE) and also executive secretary of the MME, Mauricio Tolmasquim.

Completing the WG on Mines and Energy are the former Minister of Transport, Anderson Adauto; the general coordinator of the Single Federation of Petroleum Workers, Deyvid Barcelar; former federal deputy (PE), Fernando Ferro; the former executive secretary of the Personal Cabinet of former President Dilma Rousseff, Giles Azevedo; the member of the board of directors of the Center for Entrepreneurship in the Amazon, Guto Quintela; the director of the Association of Engineers and Technicians of the Eletrobras System, Ikaro Chaves; member of the National Coordination of the Movement of People Affected by Dams (MAB), Robson Sebastian Formica; and the technical director of the Institute for Strategic Studies on Oil, Gas and Biofuels (INEEP), William Nozaki.