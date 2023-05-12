Brasília, 11th – The Vice-President of the Republic and Minister of Development, Industry, Commerce and Services, Geraldo Alckmin, announced the United Kingdom’s endorsement for reducing bureaucracy in chicken exports from Brazil to the country, in which poultry exporters will have zero cost for issuing Certificates of Origin for the market. According to Alckmin, there will be an effort to strengthen entrepreneurship and the possibility of credit in the country.

“The United Kingdom has already accepted it, everything is digitized, it does not pay anything else, zero, there is no digital fee, it comes out on time, it reduces bureaucracy”, said the minister, after meeting with the president of Sebrae, Décio Lima, this Thursday, 11, to outline priorities for entrepreneurship.

According to him, the next step is the European Union. By streamlining foreign trade procedures, Alckmin points out that there is a reduction in costs and a stimulus to national economic activity.

Certificates of Origin are required for products to enter the European Union and United Kingdom markets, with discounts on import tariffs charged by those destinations. With the new measure, these documents will be issued digitally, meaning that the exporter does not need to send the physical document abroad.

Commenting on the meeting, Alckmin said that the Ministry of Development, Industry, Commerce and Services (MDIC) will work with Sebrae with a focus also on micro and small companies, in addition to offering credit, exports and training. “Very fruitful work”, he classified.