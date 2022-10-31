Vice-President-elect will be responsible for the transition of government in Lula’s team

The Vice President Elect Geraldo Alckmin (PSB) spoke this Monday (31.Oct.2022) by phone for the 1st time with the current vice and senator elected by RS, Hamilton Mourão (Republicans), after the victory in the elections The conversation was quick and, according to interlocutors of both, opened the door to a coordinated transition.

Who took the initiative was Mourão. He wrote a text message to the former governor of São Paulo. Afterwards, Alckmin called to say thank you.

The former toucan will be the coordinator of the transition on the part of the Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT). These were the first contacts of people linked to the government of Jair Bolsonaro (PL) with the winners of the dispute.

The current president has yet to comment on the defeat at the polls. He is preparing a formal statement with allies and will not contest the election result. Mourão, on the other hand, did not put any obstacles in the way of organizing the new government.