03/10/2023 – 22:07

Amid the severe drought and fires affecting Amazonas and other states in the Northern Region, a delegation of ministers, led by vice-president Geraldo Alckmin, who is also minister of Development, Industry and Commerce, arrives in Manaus this Wednesday ( 4), to check the local situation.

“There, we will verify, on site, the issue of drought in the Amazon, which affects not only the state of Amazonas, but also Rondônia, Acre”, said the vice-president to journalists after coordinating a meeting with assistants at the Palácio do Planalto, on the afternoon of this Tuesday (3).

So far, the ministers who will accompany Alckmin in Manaus are Marina Silva (Environment and Climate Change), Waldez Góes (Regional Development), Sílvio Costa Filho (Ports and Airports), Alexandre Silveira (Mines and Energy), José Múcio Monteiro (Defense), Sônia Guajajara (Indigenous Peoples), in addition to the executive secretary of the Ministry of Agrarian Development and Family Agriculture, Fernanda Machiaveli, and representatives of the ministries of Health, Development and Social Assistance, Family and Fight against Hunger, Secretariat of Institutional Relations and the National Department of Transport Infrastructure (Dnit).

In addition to meeting with authorities, such as Governor Wilson Lima and mayors, the federal government delegation, according to Alckmin, intends to visit affected communities and talk to local leaders, businesspeople and civil society representatives. A flight over the capital of Amazonas is planned.

On Tuesday afternoon, the number of municipalities in emergency situation in Amazonas due to the severe drought in the state. The balance is contained in a bulletin from the Intersectoral Committee for Coping with Environmental Emergency Situations. Of the 62 municipalities in Amazonas, 35 are on alert, two are under attention and two are normal. In Manaus, a city that is also in emergency, the ebb of the Rio Negro has been reaching very low levels in recent days, and fires around the capital have once again covered the city in smoke. The city council anticipated the end of the school year for riverside schools of the Negro River.

With the drought, residents of riverside and rural areas are having difficulty accessing food and drinking water. Among the actions planned to serve the population are the distribution of food, drinking water and fuel. According to Minister Waldez Góes, the federal government is advising 58 municipalities in Amazonas in a declared emergency situation to prepare their humanitarian aid plans. The Ministry of Health must send medicine and first aid kits and military personnel from the Armed Forces must be called upon to work on distribution logistics.

According to the National Amazon Research Institute (Inpa), in addition to the El Niño phenomenonwhich increases the temperature of the ocean’s surface waters in the Equatorial Pacific region, the warming of the North Tropical Atlantic, just above the Equator, inhibits the formation of clouds, reducing the volume of rainfall in the Amazon.

Environmental crisis

Another focus of concern is the environmental impact of the strong drought in the region. Since last week, the Mamirauá Sustainable Development Institute registered the death of more than 100 porpoises pink and tucuxis in the Lake Tefé region, in Amazonas. So far, the causes have not been confirmed, but there are indications that the heat and historic dryness of the rivers are causing the deaths of fish and mammals in the region. The Chico Mendes Institute for Biodiversity Conservation (ICMBio), a federal agency linked to the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change, reported having mobilized teams of veterinarians and employees from the Center for Aquatic Mammals (CMA) and the Environmental Emergency Division, in addition to partner institutions to investigate the causes of these deaths.

Minister Marina Silva, who will be part of the delegation to Manaus, classified the environmental situation as something “tremendous” and “scary”. “We are taking emergency action in relation to porpoises [cor-de-rosa] and tucuxis”, he stated.

River dredging

During the ministers’ visit to Amazonas, the federal government is expected to sign a work order for the dredging of an 8-kilometer stretch of the Solimões River, between Tabatinga and Benjamin Constant, in the extreme west of Amazonas, at a cost of R$38 million. The works are expected to last around 30 days. Dredging consists of removing sediments that accumulate at the bottom of the river and, therefore, increasing the depth, improving the navigation flow. Another dredging project will also be announced, in a 12 km strip at the mouth of the Madeira River, a tributary of the Amazon River, which will cost around R$100 million and should be completed in approximately 45 days.

“We are looking for new dredging axes so that we can not harm our waterways that strengthen the flow of the entire region”, explained the Minister of Ports and Airports, Silvio Costa Filho.

According to the Ministry of Mines and Energy, more than 160 isolated electrical energy supply systems, using diesel-powered generators, have sufficient fuel stocks for at least another 30 days. These systems serve isolated communities in the interior of the Amazon region that are not connected to the national electricity transmission network.

This Monday (2), the drought in the North Region led to momentary suspension of the activities of the Santo Antônio Hydroelectric Plant, in Rondônia. The low flow of the Madeira River led to the decision that, according to the company, was taken in alignment with the National Electric System Operator (ONS), the National Water Agency (ANA) and the Brazilian Institute of the Environment and Renewable Natural Resources (Ibama). In a statement, the company said that river flow levels are 50% below the historical average.

The Santo Antônio Hydroelectric Plant is one of the largest energy generators in Brazil. The 50 turbines have an installed power of 3,568 megawatts. In 2022, the Santo Antônio Plant occupied fourth position in the energy generation ranking.