When we talk about Alchemy, we are talking about a VTT system, a software Virtual TableTop to be able to role play. It’s just that we often make the mistake of not understanding how a cinematic experience is vital to making everything intriguing.

So here it comes Alchemythe first software VTT created for a cinematic immersion, capable of including the player in a setting even from behind a screen.

The software will allow the gamemaster to take advantage of animated environments, particle effects, ambient sounds and music, so you can tell your story to the players.

The software is in beta, so it’s already possible to try it, while as far as pledges are concerned, these start at €23 and go up to €453.

Backer Account €23 – Gives access to the pledger account, as well as the 6-month Alchemy Unlimited plan

Gives access to the pledger account, as well as the 6-month Alchemy Unlimited plan Content Deck 46€ – To the contents of the first, there is also a deck of 10 collectible cards, with useful codes to unlock some of the settings that can be purchased

To the contents of the first, there is also a deck of 10 collectible cards, with useful codes to unlock some of the settings that can be purchased Content Deck Bundles 114€ – Same as above, but with 3 decks instead of one

Same as above, but with 3 decks instead of one Backer Box Set 181€ – There are 4 decks in this pack and in addition an exclusive fifth deck, DYSTOPIA, will be given. Also, the Alchemy Unlimited subscription in this case is for 1 year.

There are 4 decks in this pack and in addition an exclusive fifth deck, DYSTOPIA, will be given. Also, the Alchemy Unlimited subscription in this case is for 1 year. Lifetime Unlimited €453 – The maximum purchasable, which contains the pledge above, as well as a lifetime subscription to Alchemy Unlimited.

You can access the page to pledge on Kickstarter by clicking on the following link.