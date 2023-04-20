A new project that will forever revolutionize the world of board games seems to be about to arrive; it is about Alchemy RPG, a digital platform that will allow us to transport our gaming worlds into quality virtual realities. The idea has been around for a while and that’s why, despite being shown today for the first time on Kickstarter, we see it ready to collaborate with some of the most popular board games on the market right now.

So why did he wait so long to kick off the project? It seems that in order to officially launch Alchemy RPG on the market, the Cinematic Virtual Tabletob (VTT) which has only recently been completed. Well, and at this point which are the famous brands that collaborate with this ambitious idea? On Alchemy RPG it will be possible to play advanced versions of existing board games.

Paizo is the evolution of Pathfinder, World of Darkness the one of Vampire: The Masquerade, Fallout RPG becomes Modiphius, MASKS And cartel they merge into Magpie Games, Kobold Press born from Scarlet Citadel, Hunters Entertainment is the new version of Kids on Bikes and finally Call of Cthulhu becomes chaos. Alchemy RPG is certainly a very promising project and, by collaborating in the Kickstarter campaign, it will be possible to obtain various aids for the creation of one’s own adventures.