Alchemy Emporium is a hybrid management indie that was found in the review phase as quite particular and rather stratified, even if partially affected by an excessive background repetitiveness. In fact, the game is part of a fairly niche genre that of management – and the specific sub-genre winks at those specific players interested in the fascinating world of fantastic chemistry is alchemy, leaving many other players on the sidelines.

The basis for our magical activity

The story of Alchemy Emporium she has been shown to be extremely basic and simply focuses on the story of a young woman alchemist trying to make up for it a life after the suspected death of his teacher. Determined to start over, the girl moves into one small town at the player’s choice, among some available, to make a fortune with their skills and new ingredients, and thus restore their name. With the passage of time, however, he will also have to contend with a fierce one competition who can’t wait to put a spoke in his wheel.

Making a comparison that is not too forced, the game stands at the gameplay level as a hybrid title halfway between a point and click game like When the Past Was Around, and a management title like Hundred Days: Winemaking Simulator, obviously tracing the huge and very necessary differences and yet in its own way reaching a certain level of personality. As alchemists, our main task will therefore be to create a myriad of potions, with various specific features, to make all our customers happy. In general, the production process turned out to be quite complex, but at times also quite rewarding.

The title places us in front of a screen that will allow us to choose how to organize the time of our activity and to organize the workload divided by days and weeks, so that we can decide in advance how to use our efforts. Small note for users, at this stage yes highly recommend the extensive use of detailed tutorials that will allow to follow all the production processes with discrete precision. Also, try the activity set preconfigured by the developers for the very first week, and then later decide how to change the course of events to our pleasure.

The activities are quite varied, starting from the simple purchase of raw material divided by categories into bases, specific, semi-finished products is transformable. To make any potion you need at least a base, a specific, a semi-finished product or a transformable. With the combination then gods various ingredients, all with a fantasy theme, such as human skulls and magical sands, it will be possible to start with the second part of the process of creating our precious ampoules, namely the mixing. This is probably the most interesting and successful part we have noticed in Alchemy Emporium during the review, because it allows us to create a boundless multitude of possible combinations with increasingly refined (but also expensive) ingredients that can satisfy even the most demanding customers.

In fact, at this stage we felt like we were struggling with one of the old editions of the Little Chemist, where it is possible to combine various compounds to always obtain new and very interesting combinations. Obviously, just like with a real laboratory, not all possible blends will be good or suitable for our business, and therefore it will happen very frequently to to fail certain attempts. Fortunately the experiments failed they will remain forever in memory, allowing us not to make the same mistake over and over again. The various experiments will still have to be performed within a time limit, after which it will no longer be possible to continue, even if we have resources left to produce new potions.

Once we have finished testing, we will have to test our compounds, with the tasting technique. Just like the previous phase of creating the countless potions, this phase will also be partially procedural, and consequently at the beginning much of this phase is entrusted to the “case”. Each taste will allow us to study the blend and understand attempt after attempt what they are elements that distinguish it and that could be of interest to customers. Potion tastings made with dangerous materials of course they are not without risks and we might as well get one bad intoxication stopping the session immediately.

But leaving aside the risks, in general our goal at this stage remains to look for the actual characteristics of each preparation and once obtained, indicate them with some green tags. If our alchemist or one of the many employees we can hire, on the other hand, still has doubts about the preparation, she will put some yellow tags, which means it may not be the right feature. The way to get one official confirmation it is in general to use our customers as living guinea pigs, and subsequently increase our ability as tasters, through a sort of role-playing system of the game just sketched, which we will talk more about later.

Selling to the usual suspects

At the beginning of our review we therefore thought that the sales phase had to be the definitive component of Alchemy Emporium, the part where we can receive the fruit of our efforts. Too bad that some problems create a sense of repetitiveness somewhat disabling for the success of the title. In fact, customers are for a large part of the title made with the same 4 models that yes they repeat in an almost obsessive way without ever stopping and creating rather funny scenes, with some characters who come out of one door and re-enter the other. Fortunately, the similarity is only aesthetic and the requests are often completely different, yet it is difficult to sell a potion to a noble blond in armor for the fifteenth time.

In addition to this, the mechanics present, even if pleasant, are not overly layered and we often tend to perform the same chain of actions over and over again, to test our customers as laboratory animals. The final stage of the children’s game CurtelGames it is the enhancement of our skills through the reading of tomes of magic that can increase our skills as tasters and sellers. It will then be possible to use what we have learned to deepen our knowledge and increase the likelihood of obtaining green tags and guaranteeing us the use of new tools and procedures to be used. For gameplay purposes, this system serves to ensure a certain degree of progression to the experience, in order to deliver further stimuli to the most patient players.