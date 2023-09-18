Minute of silence at the Alcàsser Town Hall for the violent death of Manuel, this Monday. MONICA TORRES

Manuel was a well-known and loved neighbor in Alcàsser (10,396 inhabitants). He was “un bon xic amb mala sort“, commented in Valencian this Monday morning a neighbor in front of the house where Manuel, 54, died early last Sunday as a result of the stab wounds that his partner, a 28-year-old girl, allegedly inflicted on him. with whom he shared a room in the heart of the Valencian town. “Manuel was from here, from all his life. She does not. She was from a district of Valencia. They went out, they were seen together out there, in the bars, on the street, for a few months, and they lived in that rented room, but I don’t know if you could say that they were a stable couple,” commented another neighbor, shortly before the minute of silence called by the City Council to mourn the violent death of their neighbor.

The woman was arrested by the Civil Guard shortly after the event, next to Manuel’s bloody body. The man had stab wounds, one of them in the chest, which could have been fatal, according to the first investigations, and the results of the autopsy are still pending.

Shortly after being arrested, the woman was found to have a high level of alcohol in her blood, according to investigation sources. There is no complaint of abuse, according to municipal sources. We are working on the hypothesis that the couple argued on the night of the alleged homicide. According to the newspaper Lift EMVthe young woman called 112 to warn that Manuel was bleeding.

In Alcàsser, several neighbors expressed their regret and expressed their affection for Manuel, who had been experiencing problems of various kinds for some time. He lived in a three-story town house, which is rented by rooms, very close to his mother, whom he helped and cared for since he stopped working in a factory a few years ago and separated from his first wife, according to various explanations. locals. He had two daughters. The alleged murderer was known in the town for having worked in a bar and having been involved in some incidents. The neighbors had witnessed some arguments between the two on the street.

House on Castell de Alcàsser street, where Manuel’s violent death occurred. MONICA TORRES

After the minute of silence and questions from the informants, the mayor of Alcàsser, Alberto Primo, of the PP, stated that the sentence for “gender violence” must be separated from the recent deaths of two women in Orihuela and Castellón, as “ the one that the Generalitat did” through “the president, Carlos Mazón, and the vice president, Susana Camarero” of the violent death of Manuel. “This is not the same. We show our absolute support to the family that we can imagine how they are. Of course, we condemn any form of violence,” he added. The mayor stressed that Manuel was a person “very loved in the town” and did not comment on the circumstances of the case because he is under the “secret of the summary.”

What affects the most is what happens closest. So you don’t miss anything, subscribe. Subscribe

Very close to the scene, two neighbors expressed their discomfort at the presence of television cameras and refused to speak to journalists. Alcàsser’s name continues to be associated with the case that bears his name, in reference to the murder of three teenagers from the town in 1992, whose sensationalist and tabloid treatment, especially by some television networks, was the subject of controversy.

The woman detained by the Civil Guard in Alcàsser will be brought to justice tomorrow, Tuesday. Court Number 3 of Picassent has taken charge of this case, whose proceedings have been declared secret.