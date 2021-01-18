THE convicted killer of the ‘Alcasser girls’, Miguel Ricart, has been identified by police in a Madrid squat when he reportedly went to buy drugs.

Three teenagers aged 14 and 15 years old, named Miriam, Toñi and Desirée, went missing on the outskirts of the Valencia Province town of Alcasser on the night of November 13, 1992.

Their bodies were found the following January, with signs of sexual and physical violence.

Two men were charged with the crime, Antonio Andamientos and Miguel Ricart, known in the area as common criminals and facing accusations of kidnap, rape, torture and murder.

A statue to the three girls at Alcasser cemetery

The former, considered the main perpetrator, disappeared without trace, and his whereabouts are still unknown. Miguel Ricart was arrested, tried and sentenced to 170 years in prison in 1997, but got out just 20 years later in accordance with the so-called ‘Parot doctrine’.

Now, three years after leaving prison, national media reported that Ricart was identified on Friday (January 15) by the National Police during a drug swoop in the Carabanchel area of ​​Madrid.

Reports claim the convicted killer had visited a squatted house in the neighborhood to buy illicit substances, and when asked by the security forces he showed them his ID card without hesitation.

This is the fist news anyone has had of Ricart since completing his jail term, as he had relocated to France in order to escape the threats and violence he faced wherever he went in Spain.

The Alcasser case was extremely public, with constant exposure and analysis of the crime and trial on Spanish television networks and in the print media for several years, meaning Ricart was a very well-known face throughout the country.

What he has been doing in the meantime is a mystery, but the mere mention of his name is enough to send shivers down the spine of anyone old enough to remember the macabre tragedy that continues to be considered one of the darkest crimes ever committed in Spain .