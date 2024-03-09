The SHOP online Alcara B2B e-commerce dedicated to business customers, has been renewed to respond to the significant increase in orders grew by 70%. The new interface has been designed to simplify the operations of industry professionals, with all Alcar products immediately visible for the selected vehicle. This speeds up the purchasing process for business customers and supports them in consultation and sales to end customers.

B2B e-commerce dedicated to Alcar alloy wheels

On the new Alcar Webshop The Cataloguetogether with the configurator, has been updated for more functional use, with a reduction of two levels in the steps and all the information immediately visible.

Alcar Webshop 2024, the online shop dedicated to the sale of wheels reserved for business customers

Thanks to this technology, Alcar customers save up to 50% of the time spent to complete the purchase. The Product Catalog includes eight categories, including rims, sensors, wheels, wheel covers, hardware, and more.

Online configurator for Alcar rims

Also the Alcar 3D Wheel Configurator has been updated and now shows all the rims available for the selected vehicle by entering only three parameters. It provides important technical information such as tire size, ABE/ECE/TUV/NAD certified, TPMS sensors and more. Currently, the Alcar Configurator includes 4,500 rim articles for 3.9 million wheel/vehicle applications.

Alcar product catalogs 2024

“We are pleased to be able to offer our customers the new Alcar Webshop – he declares Stefan WalentichHead of Corporate E-Commerce ALCAR Group – the complexity of the project now translates into a modern, intuitive and, as always, precise system. Thanks to this new development, we have been able to elevate the online shopping experience, and the processes that underpin it, to a new level in every area.”