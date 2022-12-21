Argentina, 1985 Y Bard They have entered this Wednesday in the list of 15 shortlisted for the Oscar for best international film. They will be the only Latin American representatives, for Argentina and Mexico, respectively, since alcarràs, by director Carla Simón, the Spanish representative and winner of the last Berlinale, has been left out of the competition by failing the first cut among the 92 titles sent by as many countries to the Hollywood Film Academy. In addition to this shortlist, the lists of the candidates for the categories of Documentary, Documentary Short, Makeup and Hairdressing, Original Music, Song, Fiction Short and Animated Short, Sound and Visual Effects have been announced. The nominees for the 95th edition of the awards will be announced on January 24. The final gala will be held in Los Angeles on March 12.

More information

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever it has passed the cut in five of the technical awards screened today; one more than Avatar: The Shape of Waterand it is very possible that the two titles end up nominated in all those sections.

Argentina, 1985, directed by Santiago Miter and starring Ricardo Darín, consolidates its solid run through the awards season. A few days ago, the feature film distributed worldwide by Amazon showing the trial of the Military Junta received a Golden Globe nomination in the foreign film category. Those awards, who are trying to rise from their fall from grace, left out Bard, by Alejandro González Iñárritu, who has entered among the 15 shortlisted for the category of the Oscars for International Film. It is the third time that Iñárritu, who already has five statuettes in other sections, appears in this category. Before he did it with loves dogsin 2001, and beautifulten years later.

These films are accompanied by the Polish EO, by the very veteran Jerzy Skolimowski, the story of a donkey that has captivated international critics since its premiere in Cannes. Plus, there’s the German war drama No news at the front, from Netflix (like Bard). Edward Berger’s film revisits Erich Maria Remarque’s novel about the First World War, and sounds among the favorites in this category. The Academy has also recognized her this Wednesday in four other sections: Makeup and Hairdressing, Sound, Visual Effects and Original Music, in the film that has best come out of this Wednesday’s announcement of pre-candidacies.

The shortlisted list has also confirmed the great moment that South Korean cinema is experiencing. Decision to Leave, by Park Chan-Wook, one of its great creators, has also entered as another of the favorites to be in the final five. Director of oldboy Y The maid runs a thriller with a Hitchcockian air with a detective and a femme fatale. Among the rest of the films, the rebel empress, from Austria; closefrom Belgium; return to seoul, from Cambodia; the danish holy spider (which takes place in Tehran); Saint Omerfrom France, the Irish The Quiet Girlthe Moroccan The blue caftan india Last Film Show (who won at the Seminci) and the Swedish Conspiracy in Cairo.

Pakistan has managed for the first time that a film of its own passes the screen with joyland. The milestone has been achieved by filmmaker Saim Sadiq with a powerful story that has broken taboos, a romance between a married man and a trans woman. The drama received the jury prize in the Un Certain Regard section at Cannes, where it was also the first Pakistani film in competition. The film has been censored in his country, but the authorities relented and have allowed its release in theaters with some modifications.

