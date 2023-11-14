The bad streak that Carlos Alcaraz is going through in these last weeks of the season is focusing almost all the media attention on the Turin Masters Cup. The Murcian has lost three games in a row, something that has not happened to him for more than two years, when he was still a child, a minor who was fighting to enter the top 100 of the ATP rankings.

That Alcaraz that accumulated three defeats in March 2021 – in the Challenger of Las Palmas, in Acapulco and in Miami – was very different from the one now. He was close to 130th in the world rankings and there were a few months left before his definitive explosion. In the second half of 2021 he took a leap, placing himself among the top 40 in the ranking, and from there he did not stop until he devoured all the precocity records.

Now, double Grand Slam champion and number two in the ranking, he is immersed in a similar slump: he lost in the round of 16 in Shanghai against the Bulgarian Dimitrov, he lost at the first exchange of Paris-Bercy with the Russian Safiullin and the Last Monday he made his debut in the ATP Finals with a 6-7 (3-7), 6-3 and 6-4 defeat against Alexander Zverev.

What’s wrong with Carlos Alcaraz? He himself responded in the Pala Alpitour press room, after losing against Zverev: «It has been a very long and very demanding year. I have to improve to reach this point of the year in better condition, especially on a mental level. I probably put it down to mental fatigue. Above all, it is due to mental fatigue, from being with such high demands for a long time,” alleged the El Palmar player.

After missing the Australian Open due to an injury, Carlitos started his season like lightning: he conquered Buenos Aires, Indian Wells, Barcelona, ​​Madrid, Queen’s and Wimbledon. He then reached the finals in Cincinnati, where he lost an epic match with Novak Djokovic. Since then, his best result was the semifinals of the US Open. One fact partly explains this “mental blackout”: since Wimbledon he has played five matches with top ten tennis players and has lost four: against Djokovic, Medvedev, Sinner and Zverev. He only beat Casper Ruud in the quarterfinals in Beijing and today against Rublev (Movistar, 2:30 p.m.) he is forced to react. If he loses to the Russian (against whom he has never played) he will say goodbye to this Masters Cup at the first opportunity.

Tsitsipas retires



For his part, Stefanos Tsitsipas withdrew from the ATP Finals yesterday as soon as he began his second group match against Holger Rune. The Greek, suffering from back problems, leaves his place to Hubert Hurkacz, who will face Novak Djokovic on the last day. Tsitsipas was champion of this tournament in 2019, a feat that predicted great success for the Hellenic team. And he has been, ten titles under his belt, but he has not fully exploited that setback to a hand as elegant as it is lethal. He has only won one tournament in 2023 (Los Cabos) that ends abruptly in Turin. Yesterday he took home more than $81,000 for spending only 17 minutes on the track.

Finally, in the night match of the day, Novak Djokovic once again suffered a lot to achieve victory, but finally beat a struggling Jannik Sinner. The Italian, encouraged by the Turin public, won the first set and pushed the Serbian to the limit in the second. But the world number one then played his best tennis to qualify for the semifinals.