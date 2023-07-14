In the same way that all roads led in advance to Novak Djokovic, the same logic led to think two weeks ago that if anyone could land in front of the Serbian in the final and put a stop to it, it was Carlos Alcaraz. Both solvents in their respective tasks of the penultimate round, once the Serbian resolves against Jannik Sinner and then the Spaniard kills the Russian Daniil Medvedev with a triple 6-3 (in 1h 50m), in London the stands rub their hands because Imagine the attractive final this Sunday, which is still the maximum expression of current tennis: Nole, Carlitos and later, a generous number of miles, far away, the rest. Neither the Italian (6-3, 6-4 and 7-6(4) nor the one from Moscow offer a resistance worthy of giving with greater consolation than having reached this far. Today, the Balkan and the Murcian are the who govern and rally as they please, even though they leave the crumbs to others in the intermediate stages.

Djokovic’s hierarchy is followed by the precipitous natural evolution of Alcaraz, who does not understand phases or processes, and who in just one month has achieved what most tennis players are denied for life: knowing how to really play on grass. He captures it one more day against Medvedev, who rebuts with a face of circumstances, as if he knew in advance the fate that awaits him. Ugly ugly. As much as the Russian is capable of finding solutions where there are none and that he is the only one of that intermediate generation scorched by which he has managed to hold his temper and reply, it does not last a breath. The young man from El Palmar devours him in a flat and efficient duel, without frills or genius because this time he does not even require it. Again, the serious and determined Alcaraz. Without forgetfulness and straight, the number one gives another slap and stands in front of the giant, in what will mean his first final at Wimbledon.

Territory historically associated with the Anglo-Saxons, grass rewards the intrepid and in national tennis there are seven that survived until the last day in the fascinating green adventure. The list reflects the brilliant tracks of the pioneers Lilí Álvarez (triple finalist, in 1926, 1927 and 1928) and Manolo Santana (champion in 1966), and then those of Arantxa Sánchez Vicario (four finals), Conchita Martínez (first Spanish winner, in 1994), Rafael Nadal (five, with two laurels), Garbiñe Muguruza (two finals, crowned in 2017) and now Alcaraz, the last brave man. With hardly any experience before landing on the current tour – he had only played six games before the conquest of Queen’s – the leader of the circuit has adopted the complex automatisms that the surface requires at the speed of a gifted.

This rainy Thursday in London frames the action under the roof of the power station, where the English admire and savor the delicious exercise of the Murcian. He does and undoes his way, quickly cornering Medvedev. Sporting a backhand, he digs wildly with his forehand and displays extraordinary handling with slices, probably the most sophisticated shot in tennis; safe and confident, even he dares with a return below the legs that the Cathedral appreciates, aware that the scene will be repeated frequently in the coming years. Alcaraz has just started, as they say, but he expresses himself on the track as a long-term competitor who knows how to perfectly interpret what the moment and each situation demands, with that sixth sense inherent in the chosen ones. He denies: “I only worked on it…”. But it is. The Muscovite resists six games, but on the seventh he is hit by the train. From there, only suffering for him, another bad drink.

Excuses and more excuses

Medvedev claimed in March that the track was too slow in Indian Wells, and hence the broken. The Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas argued that he had played a trick on him by the melatonin consumed before the duel between the two this year at Roland Garros. And the Dane Holger Rune argued that he woke up sick on Wednesday, when he probably raised the most real opposition that Alcaraz has encountered lately. Perhaps they are right, but if the situation had been different, the outcome would surely have been the same. Because the numbers have something of cheats. They say that the first of them has raised the same titles this season as him, and that both have signed the same number of victories (46). However, the distance between one and the other right now is enormous. He has swept you. The final little knot –four breaks successive – is a mere mirage. A crossed withering cap puts the signature.

Alcaraz returns backhanded during the match. TOLGA AKMEN (EFE)

Categorical and bestial, even above the high expectations that he began to generate as a teenager, the number one captures his 35th victory in a Grand Slam, the 10th at Wimbledon and the 15th on grass. Without having to offer a plus, he tastes his first final in London and challenges the great boss Nole from now on. But, above all, tennis celebrates because he analyzes the long term and concludes: this wonderful journey for Alcaraz has only just begun.

In a narrow margin of 37 days, both will meet again after the victory of the Serb in the semifinals of Roland Garros, where Alcaraz suffered a muscular collapse as a result of tension. That afternoon it was resolved between cramps and the infernal ball rhythm imposed by the jackalin the form of a lesson. “It will be very difficult, but I will fight until the end. I always dreamed of playing a final here and doing it against Novak is incredible. It is not the time to be tired or to be afraid, but to go for it”, affirms the 20-year-old from El Palmar, installed at the top.

The duel on Sunday (3:00 p.m., #Vamos) will precisely put at stake the ATP throne that he has defended since June 26, when he recovered it in Rome. “It’s time to keep dreaming, I’m going to believe in myself,” added Alcaraz, present at his second grand final after the one he won last year at the US Open. “It is the most anticipated by everyone, including by me,” says Djokovic in the conference room, after delaying the intervention to be able to fully witness the performance of his next adversary; “He is an incredible player, the biggest challenge I can face right now both physically and emotionally. I know Carlos is very motivated”.

