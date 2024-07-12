London (AFP)

Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz, the defending champion and world number three, reached the Wimbledon final for the second year in a row, after beating Russia’s Daniil Medvedev, the fifth seed, in the semi-finals 6-7, 6-3, 6-4, 6-4.

Alcaraz had beaten Medvedev in the same round last year, on his way to winning his first title on British grass.

The Spaniard reached his fourth major final, where he will face either Serbian Novak Djokovic, the second seed, or Italian Lorenzo Muzzetti.