London (dpa)

In an exciting confrontation between experience and youth, the curtain will fall tomorrow, Sunday, on the activities of the current edition of the English Open Championship, Wimbledon, the third of the four major Grand Slam tournaments in the current season, where the veteran Serbian Novak Djokovic will meet the young Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz in the final match of the tournament.

The match is of great importance to each of the players, since winning it also guarantees its owner the top of the world rankings of tennis professionals. The match also represents an opportunity for each of the players to write history, as Djokovic, 36, is looking forward to winning the title to equal the record number of times winning the championship title, which is currently registered in the name of former Swiss Roger Federer with 8 titles.

Djokovic won the Wimbledon title 7 previous times, including the past four editions in a row, and the player can equal another tournament record registered in Federer’s name as well, which is winning the title in five consecutive editions. Djokovic is also looking forward to enhancing the record for the number of titles won by any player in the history of his participation in the four major “Grand Slam” tournaments. Djokovic holds this record with 23 titles compared to 22 titles, after the Serbian player recently won the Roland Garros title. On the other hand, Alcaraz, 20, seeks to write his name in the history of Wimbledon by winning the championship title for the first time, knowing that he will play the Wimbledon final for the first time. The young player is also looking forward to maintaining his position at the top of the world rankings of tennis professionals, because the defeat in tomorrow’s match will return the top of the ranking to Djokovic directly, as happened in the aftermath of his victory in the French Open “Roland Garros”, the second of the four major “Grand Slam” tournaments, by a few weeks ago.

This version of Roland Garros witnessed an exciting confrontation between Djokovic and Alcaraz in the semi-finals, and it ended in favor of Djokovic, with the players tied in terms of the results of the direct confrontations between them before tomorrow’s match, which will be the third between the two teams after each of them beat the other once in the previous two confrontations between them. Djokovic and Alcaraz reached the final of the current edition of Wimbledon with great merit, as each of them lost only two sets over the course of the matches he played in his tournament career. Each of the players presented a distinguished performance in the semi-finals, and Djokovic eliminated the Italian player Yannick Siner, while Alcaraz defeated the Russian Daniel Medvedev to enter his second final in the four major “Grand Slam” tournaments after defeating Norway’s Casper Rudd in the final match of the US Open “Flushing”. Meadows” last year.

Alcaraz said about the upcoming confrontation tomorrow with Djokovic, who has many records and tremendous experience: “This gives you additional motivation. I think it’s very special to play the final against a legend.

He added, in statements published by the World Association of Game Professionals: “If I win the match, it will be amazing for me, not only to win the Wimbledon title, but because beating Novak will be very special.”

“I don’t think many people expected Alcaraz to play this well on grass courts, because his career was built and developed mainly on clay courts and then hard courts,” Djokovic said about his opponent Alcaraz. But he succeeded tremendously in adapting to the type of stadiums and the requirements and challenges of each type.

And while Alcaraz was the strongest candidate for victory during the confrontation with Djokovic in the semi-finals of Roland Garros, the Spanish player will have to face a difficult moral challenge in tomorrow’s match, which is Djokovic not losing in the last 34 matches played by Wimbledon since losing in the quarter-finals of the tournament in 2017.