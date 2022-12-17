Andrey Rublev easily beat Carlos Alcaraz (6-2, 6-1) this Saturday in the semifinals of the Mubadala World Tennis Championship, an exhibition tournament that is being held this weekend in Abu Dhabi and marks the start of the tennis preseason. The Russian was already filming after playing the Diriyah Tennis Cup last week and it was noticed from the beginning against an Alcaraz who had been unemployed for a month and a half due to the abdominal injury that prevented him from playing the ATP Finals and the Cup Finals Davis from Malaga. In addition, it must be remembered that the Muscovite was one of the fittest tennis players who finished last year, managing to reach the semifinals at the ATP Finals.

There was no match in Abu Dhabi. Rublev was much superior in the 59 minutes that the clash lasted. The Murcian was imprecise and very unsuccessful. Alcaraz’s problems when it came to taking advantage of breaking balls decided the first round. Rublev, moreover, very easily broke the serve of Juan Carlos Ferrero’s pupil and that is why he was able to win the first set 6-2.

Alcaraz looked for a way to react after the bad first set and managed to have two chances to break Rublev’s serve. However, two great serves by the Russian made the options disappear as quickly as they had appeared. The Murcian was not at all in tune with the rest and it was difficult for him to subtract in depth the first serves of the current number 8 in the ATP ranking. In this way, the second set became a walk for the Russian (6-1).

The defeat did not bother a smiling Alcaraz. He expected her, in fact. This Sunday, starting at 10:00 a.m., he will face the Norwegian Casper Ruud in the match for third and fourth place, in the reissue of the last US Open final. The final in Abu Dhabi will be played later by Rublev and the Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas.