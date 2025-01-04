



Nadal left and it remains to be known the void that such a gigantic figure leaves in Spanish sport and in the taste of fans. 2025 will be the first year since the beginning of the century without the tennis player in the leisure forecasts of the …









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only