Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz, 21, won the 2024 Wimbledon tournament, the most important tennis tournament, this Sunday (14.Jul.2024), by defeating Serbian Novak Djokovic, 37, current number 2 in the world ranking. Alcaraz, champion of the men’s competition, and Barbora Krejcikova, winner of the women’s competition, will each receive 2.7 million pounds sterling, marking a 14.9% increase in the prize money compared to the previous year.

The All England Club also announced that the total prize fund for Wimbledon 2024 has reached £50 million, setting a new record for the tournament, as reported in statement official. In 2023, the prize for the champion was £2.35 million.

Wimbledon has had equal prize money for men and women since 2007. Barbora Krejcikova, by beating Jasmine Paolini, celebrated her second Grand Slam title with this victory.

Runners-up will each receive £1.4 million, an increase of 19.1% compared to last year. In addition, prizes have also been adjusted for semi-finalists, quarter-finalists and participants from previous rounds.