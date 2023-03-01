Carlos Alcaraz will not finally play the ATP 500 in Acapulco this week due to the

muscle injury suffered in the Rio de Janeiro final The last Sunday. The Murcian, who was scheduled to debut at dawn this Wednesday against Mackenzie McDonald, announced his withdrawal from the Mexican tournament due to a “grade 1 strain in the hamstring of his right leg.”

The current number two in the world thus chooses to stop before participating in the tennis event in Mexico and prefers to prepare the assault on ‘Double Sunshine’. This is how the doublet of the Masters 1000 in Indian Wells and Miami is known in the United States, where he defends a whopping 1,360 for the excellent results achieved last year.

“Unfortunately I will not be able to play in Acapulco. I have a grade 1 hamstring strain in my right leg that will take me out for several days based on tests I had this morning. It hurts me a lot not to compete here, but now it’s time to think about recovering to try to be ready as soon as possible. I hope we see each other soon,” Alcaraz wrote this Tuesday on social networks.

The Murcian tennis player was injured in the second set of the final that he lost this Sunday against Cameron Norrie in Rio de Janeiro. Despite the ailment, which prevented him from moving normally in many phases of the match, he did not throw in the towel at any time and forced Norrie until 7-5 in the third set.

recurring problems



Physical problems have been tormenting the young Spaniard since he won the last US Open and became number one in the world, a position in which he finished the season despite not being able to compete in the ATP Finals in Turin due to an abdominal tear. He was also unable to participate later in the Davis Cup Finals with Spain.

In training prior to the start of this course, Alcaraz injured his right leg and did not travel to Australia to play the first Grand Slam of the year. Furthermore, in 2023 he has barely played nine games: four in Buenos Aires, where he won the title, and five in Rio, where he reached the final.

This drop will allow Novak Djokovic to extend his lead as world number one in the ATP rankings. The Serb, who is participating in Dubai this week, has 245 rental points over the Spaniard that could rise to 700 if he wins the title in the emirate.

Who

will not be in Dubai due to physical problems is the other Spanish champion, Rafa Nadal. In fact, the Majorcan tennis player confirmed this Tuesday that he will not compete in the Indian Wells and Miami tournaments either. He was injured in the last Australian Open in mid-January and his return to the tracks aims to take place in Monte Carlo, already under the cloak of clay.

Upon leaving Acapulco, Alcaraz will not compete again until the United States Masters 1,000, Indian Wells (March 8-19) and Miami (March 22-April 2). In these tournaments, the Spaniard defends 360 points in Indian Wells, for last year’s semifinals, and another 1,000 in Miami, for the final victory.