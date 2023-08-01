We had seen him in some videos on the web, the ones that click a lot: “Look at how Alcaraz’s little brother plays!”. He actually has talent, and if DNA isn’t water, there’s nothing to worry about. The subject in question is called Jaime, he is 11 years old and is the youngest of the Alcaraz Garfia brood. At Wimbledon he went around the fields, a very interested and competent guest, he even took a selfie with his favorite player, Jannik Sinner… It is said that the neighbor’s grass is always greener, in this case more “red” , but the baby Carlitos seems to have a veneration for our number 1.