Carlos Alcaraz is playing the pass to the final of the Masters 1,000 in Madrid this Friday against the Croatian Borna Coric on a very special day for him: his 20th birthday. As has happened in the last two years, the Murcian celebrates his anniversary at the track Manolo Santana de la Caja Mágica, where he came of age facing Rafa Nadal and the 19th against Cameron Norrie..

The current number two in the ATP ranking reaches his twenties installed among the world elite, on his way to a new double at the Mutua Madrid Open, leading the season’s clay court standings and counting all the matches played in Spain as victories.

“I think I’m not going to get tired of winning, I live from day to day, I love playing tennis so I’m not afraid that I’ll get tired of winning because that’s not going to happen,” said the tennis player after reaching the semifinals after being wondered if so many successes being so young could end up tiring him.

The Murcian has played 150 matches so far, of which he has won 117. “For me it is a pride to know that in such a short time I have established myself on the circuit with incredible moments, which have made me learn and grow very quickly,” he said. . With just two and a half years on the circuit, the Spaniard does not hide that he dreams big. «My dream in tennis right now is to become one of the best players in history. I know it’s a big dream, probably too big,” he said with a smile.