The poster was written since the draw crossed their trajectories. The Spanish Carlos Alcaraz and the Serbian Novak Djokovic they will meet in the semifinals of Roland Garros in the most anticipated match of the tournament. In the women’s draw, the Belarusian Aryna Sabalenk

In the women’s draw, the Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka2, world number 2, will seek her second consecutive Grand Slam final against the Czech Karolina Muchova, 43 of the ranking.

(Shakira: neither Piqué, Cruise, Buttler, nor Hamilton; they filter what would be their new goal)

(Dani Alves: Joana Sanz changes the speech and ‘raises wheals’ in an interview)

Is there a prognosis?

In the night shift of the day, the number one in the world passed over number 4, the Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas, 6-2, 6-1 and 7-6 (5), to go to the appointment that the Serb had given him shortly before, after coming back from the Russian Karen Khachanov, eleventh favorite, 4-6, 7-6 (0), 6-2 and 6-4.

It was the first set that number 3 in the ranking was left on the way to its twelfth semifinals in Paris and 45 in a Grand Slam, which leaves one of the Swiss Roger Federer. And also the first to be left in the last 30 in Grand Slam.

But the Serbian preferred to assess his ability to turn around a game that Khachanov put uphill for him, but which turned drastically when he endorsed a 7-0 tiebreaker in the second set, the prelude to the return of the best Djokovic , which ended up striking the Russian.

Alcaraz had to fight less to defeat for the fifth time a Tsitipas whose measure has been taken and his morale eaten, whom he ran over unceremoniously in a one-way duel, to qualify for his first semifinal at Roland Garros, where he will be the youngest to reach that round since Djokovic in 2007.

The game had little history, beyond the ease with which the Spaniard faces rivals with as much curriculum as the Greek, without any complex despite his 20 years. And his difficulty in closing the match, which led him to do so in a tiebreaker game in the third set.

A signal

A sign for the duel against Djokovic, who is looking for his third crown in Paris and to surpass Rafael Nadal in number of Grand Slams with 23, but whom Alcaraz defeated in their only previous confrontation, the semifinal of the Masters 1,000 in Madrid last year.

The attraction generated by this game subtracts some prominence from the other, which they will look for this Wednesday, the Norwegian Casper Ruud and the Danish Hoger Rune, on the one hand, and the German Alexander Zverev and the Argentine Thomas Etcheverry, for another.

Ruud, finalist of the last edition and fourth favorite, will repeat the duel in the same round as last year with Rune, who has progressed in his tennis and presents more weapons. Zverev, who will seek the third consecutive semifinal in Paris, on the same stage where he was injured last year, part of him as a favorite against Etcheverry, who had not won a Grand Slam match until this edition of Roland Garros.

Among the girls, the attention was captured by Sabalenka, who chained her twelfth consecutive victory in Grand Slam, by defeating the Ukrainian Elina Svitolina, 6-4, 6-4, to qualify for the semifinals in Paris for the first time in her career.

The Ukrainian, adopted as a local idol in the absence of the French, completed a good role, seven months after giving birth to a son with her partner, the French Gael Monfils, refused to shake her hand, which added fuel to the fire of the controversy generated in the background of the Russian invasion of his country supported by Belarus.

The number 2 in the world was once again forced to explain and deny both that conflict and the president of her country, Aleksander Lukhasenko, before the snowball got bigger.

Her rival, the Czech Muchova, who had never reached that high at Roland Garros, qualified for her second Grand Slam semifinals after defeating the Russian Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, 2021 finalist, 7-5, 6-2, confirming a great performance since the tournament began.

(Cyclist is run over by driver who would be in a drunken state: shocking video)

EFE