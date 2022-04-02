On his way to glory, riding towards eternity, the very young Murcian tennis player Carlos Alcaraz, the one who is already on everyone’s lips because something like this had not been seen on the circuit for years, defeated the Polish Hubert Hurkacz (7- 6 and 7-6) and will play his first Masters 1,000 final this Sunday. It will be in Miami, a tournament that a Spaniard has never won, and against the Norwegian Casper Ruud, number 8 in the world and 23 years old. The only time they met, the player from El Palmar won (6-2 and 6-4). It was a year ago in Marbella, on clay. It was the quarterfinals of the Andalucía Open.

In his confrontation this morning against Hurkacz, number 10 in the ATP and who had just finished off the Russian Daniil Medvedev, Alcaraz was slow to warm up. His legs were slow in the first few games, with obvious symptoms of fatigue after the marathon match that he had played just 24 hours earlier on the same track against Serbian Miomir Kecmanovic. As Hurkacz is a slugger and with his serve he doesn’t concede anything, Juan Carlos Ferrero’s pupil settled for tying the games with his service and maturing the game. To simmer.

Everything was going according to the planned script until 4-4 in the first set. Then, the Pole found his first ‘break’ ball of the night. And the Murcian saved her with the first drop of the game. Poise, serenity and precision. All together in the most important moment of the match so far. The script also says that matches with Hurkacz are usually decided in tie-breaks. So it was.

In the first of them, shortly after a gesture of great sportsmanship by Alcaraz asking the chair umpire to repeat a point that was already his due to a fair protest from his rival (it was repeated and he won it again), the Murcian was against the ropes. He lost 3-5 and came back with four gold points in another very delicate moment. Hurkacz, at 25, seemed like the beginner. And Alcaraz, the veteran. Winning that first set filled the young tennis player from El Palmar with confidence, who came close to the ‘break’ in the first games of the second round. The Pole came out by a miracle, who only resisted on his feet thanks to his accredited solvency in the serve.

He couldn’t break his opponent’s serve, but that didn’t discourage Juan Carlos Ferrero’s pupil. He bided his time and, again in sudden death, imposed the highest quality and variety of blows on him. Hurkacz was already with the reserve on for a long time. Nor did Alcaraz have enough strength, who, however, always has that extra energy to overwhelm the rival at the right time. 7-2 in the second tiebreaker and historic victory (another) for the Murcian.

For a few days he is not the youngest finalist in the history of the tournament. He is only slightly better than Rafa Nadal, who lost his first final in Miami at the age of 18, in 2005. Yes, Alcaraz is the youngest to reach the semifinals in Indian Wells and Miami in the same season. He has achieved it with 18 years, while Nadal, Djokovic, Murray and Agassi achieved it with 19. The four, by the way, became number 1 in the world.

Alcaraz is third in the 2022 ranking and has achieved 22 wins in his last 24 games. He only lost to Nadal in Indian Wells and to Berrettini in Melbourne. “This victory is yours,” he wrote to his coach, Juan Carlos Ferrero, on camera at the end of the semifinal match against Hurkacz. The one from Onteniente had to return home hastily due to the death of his father and Albert Molina (Alcaraz’s manager) and Juanjo Moreno (his trainer and his physio) have stayed in Miami.

“I have a lot of emotions right now. Playing in a Masters 1,000 final is something you dream of when you’re a kid. I love playing in Miami. I noticed the affection of the fans. I’m going to face the final as if it were a first round, managing my nerves and enjoying the game at all times,” said the Murcian tennis player after the victory that leaves him just one victory away from glory in Miami.