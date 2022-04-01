Carlos Alcaraz continues in his unstoppable march and flies to the semifinals in Miami, beating Serbian Miomir Kecmanovic in three hard-fought sets. An endless battle, lasting 2 hours and 23 minutes, ended 6-7 6-3 7-6 in favor of the Spaniard, who survived after being two points from defeat five times: at 4-5, 15-30 of the third set and when he was 5-3 down in the decisive tie break. “I felt like I was playing in Spain – Alcaraz said at the end of the match – because the energy that the audience gave me was definitely decisive in the crucial moments. Without their push I would never have reached the semifinal”.

The match

–

The start of the match is all for the Serbian who immediately takes advantage of the break ball to go up 3-0, keep the serve at zero for the 4-1 and to move quickly to 4-2 40-0 and then with three balls to guarantee himself to serve for the set. But precisely in the first delicate moment of the match, Alcaraz appears and begins his show by putting in five consecutive points to immediately return to the game and drag the challenge to the tie-break. Here Alcaraz is the first to break on 4 equal and guarantee himself two services to close the fraction, but Kecmanovic proves to be up to the situation, reverses the situation and takes the fraction home for 7 points to 5. In the second set the parts are reversed: it is Alcaraz who flies ahead 3-0 and arrives undisturbed to serve for the set at 5-3. The Spaniard cancels the ball of the counter break and then drags the challenge to the decisive set. In the third set to dominate are the service rounds: when Alacaraz arrives to serve at 4-5 to stay in the match, the Spaniard has succumbed to the bar just 2 points in the whole set and the Serbian 5. With his back now against the wall, under 5-3 in the final tie-break, Alcaraz found the courage and strength to still believe in victory, he conquered by strength the last four points of the match with the same tenacity and determination that Nadal had at his same age as a teen -agers 17 years ago.