Alcaraz-Tsitsipas, the number 1 seed against the number 2 in Barcelona. They were the two, together with Jannik Sinner, the most accredited to reach the bottom of the 500 tournament in Catalonia. They managed it by losing a set in two: Carlos didn’t even leave a partial on the street, Stefanos was brought to third by Lorenzo Musetti after always getting agile victories. Tomorrow at 16 we start with the final.

The prediction — An intriguing challenge between two of the best tennis players in the world. Alcaraz is number 2 in the ranking, Tsitsipas 5. The Greek is back in the fight for a title after the Australian Open final lost against Novak Djokovic, following which there was an unhappy period: results below expectations in Rotterdam, Indian Wells, Miami and Monte Carlo. While Alcaraz has lost only two games this year, against 22 victories and two titles (Buenos Aires and Indian Wells) brought home. The Spanish and the Greek are two different interpreters of the game, both are comfortable on clay. So watch out for the possibility that there may be a tight game: the Over 21.5 game is given at 1.91 by LeoVegas, 1.83 by Bet365, 1.80 by Sisal. See also Nainggolan: “Pellegrini is the right captain. The success is thanks to Mourinho "

The shares of Alcaraz-Tsitsipas — All the major betting sites bet on Alcaraz’s victory, proposed at 1.28 by Bet365, 1.25 by GoldBet and Better. Carlitos has precedents on his side, with three successes out of three in his career against Tsitsipas: in 2021 at the US Open in the third round, last year in the round of 16 in Miami and in the quarterfinals at the Barcelona tournament (6-4 5-7 6-2). Stefanos’ victory is instead given at 4.10 by LeoVegas, 3.75 by Betfair and Better.

