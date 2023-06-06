Carlos Alcaraz, or pleasure for pleasure

With everything lost, Flavio Cobolli stirs, knowing that he is draining the last cartridges and that, after all, his debut in a Grand Slam is exhausted; only 11 games on the ATP circuit, still very green, facing first the disproportionate challenge of trying to tickle the number one, who fiddles with him, draws and solves a small knot in the final stretch. The closing is delayed, the Italian’s pride stings, but Carlos Alcaraz, the youngest seed in the history of Roland Garros since the Swedish Björn Borg headed the roster in the 1976 edition, at the age of 19, puts the finishing touch when the sun has already lost strength and eliminates the first stop of the desired route for these days: 6-0, 6-2 and 7-5, in 1h 57m. The man from El Palmar, in white and green zebra, scratches his temple and responds to Mats Wilander, who has conquered the territory three times and knows well the psychology of the tennis player. “I have never seen a player who enjoys as much as you do at these levels,” summarizes the Nordic, general feeling: How the hell can you smile when so many eyes are on you?

