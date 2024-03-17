Carlos Alcaraz wins the Masters 1000 in Indian Wells for the second consecutive year. The twenty-year-old Spaniard, number 2 in the world, beat the Russian Daniil Medvedev, number 4 in the ranking and on the scoreboard, 7-6 (7-5), 6-1 in 1h42' in the final. Alcaraz, victorious in the semi-final against Jannik Sinner, wins the 13th title of his career and confirms himself as champion on Californian hard courts, consolidating his position in the ATP rankings behind the Serbian Novak Djokovic.

