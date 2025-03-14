The Spanish Carlos Alcaraz has defeated the Argentine Francisco Cerú him on Thursday ensuring your pass to the semifinals of Indian Wells 1,000 masters (United States), where the British Jack Draper will face.

Alcaraz needed 1 hour and 43 minutes to take the duel 6-3 and 7-6 (4).

It was the sixteenth victory followed by Alcaraz in the California desert, qualifying for the fourth time consecutive to the semifinals of the tournament, something that Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal had only achieved before.

The Murcian, number 3 in the ATP ranking and champion in 2023 and 2024, does not lose in Indian Wells from the semifinals of 2022, precisely against Nadal.

At the end of the game, red marker in hand, Alcaraz wrote in the camera crystal: “Should I buy a house here?” (“Should I Buy A House Here?”), A clear nod to his idyll with this tournament.

Alcaraz had a hard time finding the rhythm on the cold night in Indian Wells. Cerúndo, best Latin American ATP at the number 26 of the ranking, had six ‘break’ balls in the first three services of Murcian, but he missed them all.

After suffering in these initial moments, Alcaraz won the seventh game (blank) with authority and broke the service of closing it to put the 5-3.

He only needed to defend his serve to take the first manga, displaying a series of unattainable blows for Buenos Aires.

Ceru, in fact, he needed 9 ‘break’ balls to finally break the service to Alcaraz. It was in the fourth point of the second manga, when the Argentine got 1-3 above.

After securing his serve with blows to those who even arrived, he extended the advantage to 1-4, dreaming already with matching the game.

But that of El Palmar returned the ‘Break’ in the seventh game and from that moment on the two tennis players focused their efforts on defending their serve, without taking too many risks.

That strategy took the set to ‘Tiebreak’, which closing it began with a double foul, a blow that would no longer rise.

Alcaraz connected 23 winning blows in today’s game and made 27 united errors, but closing it had 33 united errors, for only 17 winners.

With its pass to the semifinals, Alcaraz breaks a one -year drought without stepping on the round of the final in a 1,000 masters, after its elimination in Miami, Madrid and Shanghai.

It will be the ninth semifinal of Alcaraz in a 1,000 Masters Tournament, the same ones that Sergi Bruguera reached throughout his career, although still far from the 76 of Nadal.

Alcaraz will play its semifinal against Draper (world of the world) this Saturday; The other cross will also play on Saturday the Russian Daniil Medvedev (n.6) and the Danish Holger Rune (n.13).

The semifinals in the female team will be played tomorrow by the Belarusa Aryna Sabalenka (n.1) against the American Madison Keys (n.5) and the Pole IgA Swiatek (n.2) against the young Russian promise of 17 years Mirra Andreeva (n.11).

“Today it was about surviving.”

Carlos Alcaraz admitted Thursday that he did not play as well as in previous rounds in his pass to the semifinals of Indian Wells 1,000 masters against the Argentine Francisco Cerúando him, but said that “today it was about surviving.”

“I think it was today to survive, try to find a good rhythm, a good basis for the party and take advantage of the opportunities it gave me,” Alcaraz said in statements at the foot of the track after defeating 6-3 and 7-6 (4) (4) to the Argentine.

Alcaraz, number 3 in the world, said that climatic conditions in the Californian desert, with cold and wind, made it difficult to enter the game.

“I didn’t hit the ball as clearly as yesterday (in the eighth) for example, but I did what I had to do, and I think that’s what it is about,” he said.

“Tennis consists of winning. It doesn’t matter how you do, you can’t always play an incredible tennis, every day or months. There are times when you simply have to get ahead with the level you have that day,” he added.

Alcaraz will play this Saturday the semifinals of Indian Wells with the British Jack Draper, number 14 of the world, a rival who considered one of the toughest of the circuit at this time. “

The Spanish is the current champion of the tournament in 2023 and 2024 and seeks the triplet, a deed only achieved by the Swiss Roger Federer and the Serbian Novak Djokovic.