Quite naturally, Carlos Alcaraz demolishes a castle and embraces the golden trophy he always dreamed of. You’re mine now, he says with his eyes. Novak Djokovic had not given up in the Wimbledon center since 2013, there were 45 games without losing since then on the Center Court; five years without bowing in the tournament, since July 13, 2017. But he does not understand the Murcian limits, but aspires to cross any border. He doesn’t speculate, he just flies. He is 20 years old, he is number one and in addition to winning the US Open last year, he already boasts of being a champion at Wimbledon. Is there something beyond in this sport? 1-6, 7-6(6), 6-1, 3-6 and 6-4. His was a memorable exhibition, loaded with symbolism due to the shape, the setting and the rival; Going back, in the Cathedral and in front of a whole Nole. Boom! The clock stops after 4h 42m and tennis is witnessing the definitive birth of a new era. Alcaraz, Carlos Alcaraz, an accelerator of time. The last great virtuoso.

It is also the fifth Spanish representative to be crowned in the tournament of tournaments. He joins Manolo Santana (1966), Conchita Martínez (1994), Rafael Nadal (2008 and 2010) and Garbiñe Muguruza (2017). Only the German Boris Becker (17 years old in 1985 and 18 in 1986) and the Swede Björn Borg (20 his first Wimbledon) received their doctorate earlier in London, who attends this windy July 16 one of those episodes to save, because It is interpreted as the first of many and the heads-up is extraordinary. An old titan, a fabulous successor.

More information

Djokovic has no brain. In there, directly, the Serbian has a tennis court. There is not a millimeter of the grass that he does not control nor a blow that he does not execute with the maximum precision. He is a Cartesian in the Cathedral. Nole has breakfast, lunch and dinner tennis. He lives by and for tennis. For this reason, he knows very well what this is about and how a 20-year-old boy should be approached in a final, who after all has played some -35 in major tournaments, apparently- and this last one in Wimbledon is of a superior transcendence; not in vain, in it is the history of stories so far, ascending to a dimension known only by Court and emphasizing himself as the most successful man of all time. Objectively, there are no doubts.

In the preamble to the pulse, more has been said and written about the mind and motives than about tennis, and there Nole has already won the first point. He steps on the grass with his chin high and well squared, with a strong footstep and a haughty gait, while Alcaraz is perceived nervous from the first moment. The Murcian looks up when serving and finds in front a torment that spits balls at the feet, lines and angles. Where it is needed He is a robot, at the same time a craftsman. There is no corner that he does not control. He floats Djokovic over the center and is making a dent as if he knew the plot of the film inside out. The boy’s gesture denotes that he is seizing his shoulder and his right hand produces more failures than usual. The subconscious inevitably travels to Paris.

From nerves to órdago

Scotsman Andy Murray, the last man who was capable of defeating Nole on this track, watches him from the stands. A hero. A decade has passed and the Balkan has definitely made it his, at the level of Federer himself. The spell of the English public with the Swiss or that shamelessly tucks in the first-timer, that openly celebrates each point of the Murcian and emits a murmur every time he goes to serve a second or suffers a slip, matters little. He skates several times on the bare, earthy bottoms, but it’s chewing gum. For an entire set, Djokovic plays with the hold and delivers a master class. So he plays in the green. He suffers from Alcaraz, who only begins to loosen up when he has already given up five games.

There, the Spaniard throws an intern that overflows on the right and finally puts his foot in the game. The monologue turns into a two-voice show, although the singer continues to wear the one from Belgrade, who puts her hand to her ear after a dog-faced exchange that he wins, and which makes the rival gasp, under stress permanent. Playing against Djokovic in London: torture.

Djokovic, after hitting the racket against the post. TOLGA AKMEN (EFE)

Even so, Alcaraz maintains the type. His parents and his brothers, Álvaro, Sergio and Jaime, shout at each other cheering him on from the box and he gives a stretch, break and 2-0 up, but immediately Nole calls him to order. This is how it goes, kid, he comes to tell you; face to face, in any case, but do not cross the line. It happens that the Murcian is a guy who likes adrenaline and challenges, and that the bigger the challenge, the more he wants to go against it and improve himself. Here I am, Carlos. For a new order. Here is the new regime.

So, indeed, there is an end. There is a bid And this is not only real, but it is double. Excessively accelerated until now, subdued, the Spaniard tempers himself, takes a breath, breaks the corset and mounts the ball. Alcaraz smiles, an unbeatable sign. He does so after breaking Djokovic’s impressive sequence in tiebreakers, 15 successive to get here. But the backhand of the cacique fails, who was going to say it. One, two and three times; he receives a warning for dilating at a critical moment (4-5) and an option to close the set vanishes; immediately afterwards, he receives a monumental slap that opens the bleeding. He gives up the serve as soon as he opens the third and definitely, the Cathedral witnesses an ordeal. The boy nails an intern and both legs, throws a challenging look and harangues. There is no storm, but there is thunder.

splinters and muscle

Brad Pitt applauds and munches stylishly on fries in the stands – is it really 59 years old? –, and Huge Jackman and Rachel Weisz comment in fascination. They watch two sci-fi athletes. It is another match, a final split in two. Djokovic suffers, Djokovic can’t, Djokovic faints. It has a wall in front. He proposes and proposes the Serbian, but settles each point to the limit and with water up to his neck. Their percentages decrease and those of the adversary soar more than considerably, Alcaraz grown, determined, imposing, overturned. The new wave rages in the form of a tsunami; new talents don’t ask, they just act. And he hits and hits, returns and returns. In the fifth game, extended to 26 minutes, an eternity, the number one gets the break and he sends Nole to the thinking corner, to that place that has brought so many returns to the giant. Never bury it.

The man from Belgrade is not used to trailing in this territory and going through the locker room is once again redeeming. Neat and combed, like someone starting the day, he replies grandly and blows a kiss to one side, vindicating himself. Love me, that’s who I am. With his virtues, infinite in tennis, and also with his cable crossings. The splinters jump in the center and the post is marked. A racket in shreds. Alcaraz does not shrink from the show of strength, but he also shows off muscle and handles the most delicate moments with all temperance, as if he had been doing this all his life. He was born for it, actually. Here a new era. His jugular and the anaconda that runs through his right biceps are inflamed, and once the unwanted twist is saved – Nole’s volley to the net in his first service turn, with the option of breaking – he resolves with aplomb. The next game, the blow is huge. Lethal. Definitive. London shines a light on a chosen one and marks a historic turning point. Alcaraz Garfia, his last name. He comes from El Palmar, and stands as the last great phenomenon.

You can follow EL PAÍS Sports on Facebook and Twitteror sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.