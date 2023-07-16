The 20-year-old Spanish player beat his opponent, who won the title 7 times, to become the youngest player to win the title since Boris Becker won his second title at the age of 18, in 1986.

The title is the second big for Acaraz, after he was crowned in the “Flushing Meadows” tournament last year.

Alcaraz also became the third Spaniard to be crowned on the grass courts in London, after Manolo Santana in 1966 and Rafael Nadal in 2008 and 2010.