Carlos Alcaraz won this monday 2-1 to Jincrease Munar; advanced to the round of 16 of the Rio de Janeiro Open, the only ATP 500 tournament in South America, and avenged the defeat he suffered last year against the same rival in semifinals of the ATP 250 in Marbella.

Alcaraz, a tennis player who is considered by some like him Rafael Nadal’s successorachieved an impressive comeback in Rio de Janeiro after having lost in the first set, by winning the next two and winning with sets of 2-6, 6-2 and 6-1, in an intense match two hours and 15 minutes.

The young tennis player from Murcia, 18 years old and 29 in the ATP world ranking, fulfilled his promise to “do great things” in Rio de Janeiro by eliminating the Majorcan (89 ATP), 24 years old and who in April of last year, in the only confrontation between the two until yesterday, prevented him from reach the final of the ATP 250 of Marbella.

Alcaraz, that two years ago played the Rio Open thanks to a special invitation for his status as a promise and got his first victory in an ATP tournament in this Brazilian city, advanced to the round of 16 instance in which will measure the winner of the duel between the Argentine Frederic Delbonis (37 ATP) and the Colombian Daniel Galan (112 ATP). In case of advancing in the round of 16, the youth team will be able to face the Italian in the quarterfinals Matteo Berretinisixth best tennis player in the world and first favorite in Rio.

Spanish only won last year his first title ATP250, the of Umagbut he is the youngest to break into the top 40 of the world rankings since Rafael Nadal did so in 2004.

Alcaraz started strong total in the first set and, after quickly confirming his first serve taking advantage of two errors by Munar, he broke the rival’s first serve and opened a 2-0 lead in just twelve minutes. But Majorcan reacted and, in an impressive comeback and taking advantage of the Murcian’s consecutive errors, he broke the three following services of the juvenile and confirmed the three of his for win the first set 6-2 in 45 minutes.

Alcaraz had great difficulty confirming his first two serves in the second set but did so base plus strength Y of speed than technique, and that strategy also served to break Munar’s second serve and take a 4-1 lead. With confidence regained and in a comeback even more impressive, the young revelation broke his opponent’s last serve, taking the second set for the same 6-2 and forced the tiebreaker set.

The one from Murcia maintained andthe same level in the third heat and quickly broke Munar’s first two serves to get ahead by 5-0 and he only had to confirm his game to win the game by 6-1 and the match 2-1.

Alcaraz plans dispute equally in Brazil the tournament double forming a couple with the Asturian Pablo Carrenohis friend and training partner at the Equelite JC Ferrero Sport Academy in Villena.