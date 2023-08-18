It was not easy, because for some reason, Tommy Paul is one of the tennis players that Carlos Alcaraz is the worst at, but the Spaniard, after an endless stoppage due to the rain, saved a match of three hours and 16 minutes (7-6 (6), 6-7 (0-7) and 6-3) against the American, his executioner in Canada, and advances with suffering towards the quarterfinals of the Cincinnati Masters 1,000.

Although this time, unlike Toronto, the coin did fall on his side, the truth is that Alcaraz again lacked regularity and it was a pretty bad game for the Murcian, who since Wimbledon has not found harmony with his racket. Paul, one of the lucky ones who dominated him in the ‘face to face’, had just won eight games in nine days and was a semifinalist in Toronto, so it was a great warning for an Alcaraz who already suffered against Jordan Thompson in his debut.

And you had to have an additional enemy, the wind that didn’t let either of them hit quietly throughout the game. This led to a start by Alcaraz that was very out of tune, with many unforced errors and at the mercy of a Paul who did not need anything exceptional to get up 5-2. The American did not notice any fatigue from the effort of the last two weeks and it seemed that the Toronto movie was repeating itself, but Alcaraz rowed little by little until he burst all of Paul’s advantage and equalized the first set. He had a 0-40 that he missed with 5-5 and went to the tiebreaker, where another Russian roulette was experienced.

Paul went 1-3 and 3-5 up and raised the first set point that Alcaraz had. To generate the second, Alcaraz resorted to the great resource of the drop shot and the next point he won his sixth straight tie break.

Wear



A relief, for the cloud that painted over the game, but it was not enough for the Murcian to move on rails. Paul did not let go and had a lead break three times, always reversed by Alcaraz the following game. The most dangerous was at 4-5, when the American served to win the set and had a point for it. With escapism maneuvers, Alcaraz extended the set and in the twelfth game he was able to finish it off. He had three match points in a fifteen-minute game. They all left him, before witnessing a perfect tiebreaker by Paul, who forced the third set with a spectacular 7-0.

The mole of lost ‘break’ points was too much for the Spaniard, who at that point had only won four of 19, but he fixed it in the first game of the third set. A break in favor that freed him. Alcaraz began to pay more attention to Juan Carlos Ferrero, who asked him from the bench to calm down and attack Paul’s right, and then the holes appeared.

Between stoppages due to the rain, which lasted more than two hours, and gusts of wind, the Murcian held his service throughout the set, broke Paul for the second time and achieved a palliative and important victory for the American cement tour.

Of course, the physical wear and tear has been evident and Alcaraz will have to face Australian Max Purcell this Friday, who needed just over an hour to get rid of Stan Wawrinka. It will be the first duel against Purcell, number 70 in the world and who before Cincinnati had never played a Masters 1,000 quarterfinal. The winner will face the winner of the duel between Hubert Hurkacz and Alexei Popyrin in the semifinals.