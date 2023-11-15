THE MASTERS CUP, A DAMN TOURNAMENT FOR SPANISH TENNIS. The truth is that these ATP Finals have been resisting Spanish tennis players for decades and the last victory dates back to 1998, when Alex Corretja lifted the title in Hannover when the tournament was called ATP Tour World Championships. Since then, three players from the ‘Armada’ managed to play at least the final, among them, Juan Carlos Ferro, current coach of Alcaraz in 2002. The others were David Ferrer (2007) and Rafa Nadal (2010 and 2013).